Ex-Blues Youngster Knight Joins Crewe on Loan

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 18:38 Former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight has joined League One Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan from Manchester City. The 19-year-old forward left Playford Road for City for an initial £1 million in June 2018. Capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, Knight made his senior City debut as a 74th-minute sub in the Community Shield at Wembley earlier this month as the Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 by FA Cup winners Leicester. ✍️ Crewe Alexandra are delighted to announce the signing of Ben Knight on a season-long loan deal.#CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) August 16, 2021

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



iaintaylorx added 18:43 - Aug 16

Always the danger about going to one of the biggest clubs around at the minute. I just hope he hasn’t ruined his career from such an age when he left us. Hope he shows his talent for Crewe so best of luck to the lad!! Working under Pep at 19 must be incredible though, so it is definitely something you cannot argue against. 0

ArnieM added 18:49 - Aug 16

Well he’s no doubt made his pot of gold whilst at MCFC, but this underlines all that is wrong in the PL / Sky prostitutes in the game. Man City will eventually sell him off for a profit ….or offload him when he’s failed to reach his potential. . 0

MattinLondon added 19:06 - Aug 16

It’ll be interesting to see how he copes with L1 football. For someone who was so highly rated I would think that he would be disappointed to be playing L1 football now. 0

Blocker123 added 19:07 - Aug 16

Arnie M…. I can understand what you’re say, but isn’t that exactly what ALL clubs do? No matter PL or grassroots?🤔 0

Bazza8564 added 19:22 - Aug 16

Blocker123, agreed!



Shame the lad will end up rich but probably unfulfilled in terms of his footballing dreams and potential but thats the life i guess 0

suffolkpunchdrunk added 19:31 - Aug 16

Perhaps Owen Dale will now be on the move from Crewe. Being greedy but room for one more signing? 0

JewellintheTown added 19:36 - Aug 16

From what I've read he's highly thought of at City & this is just an experience exercise nearby to get game time & sharpen up.

Hopefully not scoring against us though. 1

spanishblue added 19:40 - Aug 16

Rumour has it he’s on 5 1/2 k a week, good luck to him, shame but that’s football 0

ldnj added 19:44 - Aug 16

3 yrs ago Chalobah was loaned to ITFC aged 19, he's now started this season for Chelsea. There's legions of other players who've done the same (ask PNE fans about what happened to a 19yr old loanee there ...). Is it not just the next step in development, who's to say he won't make it at Man C. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments