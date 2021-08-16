Ex-Blues Youngster Knight Joins Crewe on Loan
Monday, 16th Aug 2021 18:38
Former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight has joined League One Crewe Alexandra on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
The 19-year-old forward left Playford Road for City for an initial £1 million in June 2018.
Capped by England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, Knight made his senior City debut as a 74th-minute sub in the Community Shield at Wembley earlier this month as the Premier League champions were beaten 1-0 by FA Cup winners Leicester.
Photo: Action Images
