Cook: Carroll Brings Amazing Pedigree to the Squad
Monday, 16th Aug 2021 18:46
Town boss Paul Cook says new addition Tom Carroll brings amazing pedigree to the squad.
The 29-year-old midfielder became the Blues’ 16th senior signing of the summer this afternoon and could make his debut at Cheltenham tomorrow.
“We’re delighted to have acquired him,” Paul told the club site. “What a good footballer. His career has been knocked back by one or two injuries that have probably stopped Tom having a career at the highest level.
“Tom’s career is there for everyone to see. If it wasn’t for one or two injuries along the way, then we simply wouldn’t be signing him in League One.
“As our supporters have seen in the games so far, creating chances is going to be a challenge with teams defending deeper. He’s a creative midfielder, he’s easy on the eye, he can see a pass.
“If you look at the loans and the clubs he’s played for, the pedigree he brings to the squad is amazing.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]