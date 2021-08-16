Cook: Carroll Brings Amazing Pedigree to the Squad

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 18:46 Town boss Paul Cook says new addition Tom Carroll brings amazing pedigree to the squad. The 29-year-old midfielder became the Blues’ 16th senior signing of the summer this afternoon and could make his debut at Cheltenham tomorrow. “We’re delighted to have acquired him,” Paul told the club site. “What a good footballer. His career has been knocked back by one or two injuries that have probably stopped Tom having a career at the highest level. “Tom’s career is there for everyone to see. If it wasn’t for one or two injuries along the way, then we simply wouldn’t be signing him in League One. “As our supporters have seen in the games so far, creating chances is going to be a challenge with teams defending deeper. He’s a creative midfielder, he’s easy on the eye, he can see a pass. “If you look at the loans and the clubs he’s played for, the pedigree he brings to the squad is amazing.”

Photo: ITFC



SeasonTKT_Cobbold added 18:59 - Aug 16

Great signing 1

KernewekBlue added 19:08 - Aug 16

What a good addition this could prove to be.



Obviously talented with a good track record and experience... he might prove to be a positive tipping point in a few games this season.



Even though we've had less than zero luck and been on the wrong end of results so far, I can see we're heading in the right direction and will be very surprised if we don't start to win games well very soon.



Many brighter days are just around the corner!



COYB 1

Bazza8564 added 19:11 - Aug 16

Another strong piece in our jigsaw, lets get three points tomorrow and then push one from there 1

johnwarksshorts added 19:29 - Aug 16

Another Tommy Carroll at the club, I remember the first one! 1

