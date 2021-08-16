Celina Given All-Clear to Return to Training
Monday, 16th Aug 2021 19:17
Former loanee and Blues summer target Bersant Celina has been given the all-clear to return to training with his heart problem cured.
Celina, 24, who is currently with French second division side Dijon, contracted Covid late in June but returned to his club in mid-July, however, as a result of the virus subsequently developed a heart infection, pericarditis.
As a result he was required to rest for some months. However, Kosovo-based journalist Arlind Sadiku has tweeted that the forward saw a specialist in Norway, the country in which he was brought up, today and was given good news.
“Bersant Celina is in good health,” he wrote. “Today he had a check-up at the cardiologist in Norway and the heart infection (pericarditis) was completely cured.
“This means that Celina will return to training in a few weeks and will continue football career normally.”
Town were in talks with the former loanee about a return to Portman Road for much of the summer
However, the Blues were facing opposition from a number of other clubs for the forward's signature, reportedly including Championship Hull City and Coventry City, and clubs in the Dutch top flight where Celina previously played on loan with FC Twente in 2016/17, but remained interested until the heart problem emerged.
Despite Celina’s green light to return to training, it appears highly unlikely that Town will return to their pursuit during this transfer window, however, a January approach could well be on the cards.
Celina spent 2017/18 on loan with the Blues from Manchester City, making 26 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring eight times, in a successful spell under Mick McCarthy’s management.
Photo: Matchday Images
