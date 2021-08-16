Keeper Ridd Named in Wales U19s Squad

Monday, 16th Aug 2021 22:48

Blues keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in the Wales 19s squad for a training camp in Croatia which starts at the end of the month.

The camp in Sveti Martin runs from August 29th to September 8th with the Welsh youngsters involved in a friendly tournament along with the hosts, Austria and Turkey.

Wales face the Croats on September 1st, the Austrians on September 4th and Turkey on September 7th.

Ridd is yet to win a cap at any level but was previously included in an U17s squad for a training camp in March.

The 17-year-old, who is from Port Talbot, joined the Blues as a scholar in the summer of 2020 having previously with Swansea.

Last week, he moved to AFC Sudbury on loan, along with forward Tyrese Osbourne, and made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Aveley.





Photo: TWTD