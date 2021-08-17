Page Rejoins Needham on Loan

Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 13:54 Blues youngster Callum Page has rejoined his former club Needham Market on loan. Page, who came through the academy at Bloomfields, moved from the Marketmen to Town in the summer, agreeing a two-year deal with an option for a further year in the summer following a lengthy trial with the U23s last season. The midfielder is set to start this evening’s Southern League Premier Central game against St Ives Town at Bloomfields.

Photo: ITFC



