Cook: Recruitment Probably Close to the End

Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 18:26 Town boss Paul Cook says he’s probably close to the end of his summer recruitment with the Blues having taken their total to 16 signings when free agent Tom Carroll joined the club yesterday. “It’s probably close to the end now," Cook told the club site. “You can never say never in football but the reality is we’re delighted with the squad we’ve got now and if that’s what we go with, then I’m sure we’ll all be happy. “Now let’s get down to work and concentrate on winning games. We had great support at Burton on Saturday and we want to make our supporters happy. We’re desperate to win games for them.”

istanblue added 18:27 - Aug 17

Need another CB, Paul. 1

Smithy added 18:32 - Aug 17

Yep, think we're good now, I'd like another right back as Donacien offers little going forward in a wing back role if he has to cover for KVY, who lets be honest would be surprised if he manages 46 games. 1

TB42 added 18:34 - Aug 17

Thought HOLY had been told he could go and if so, surely we would need another goalkeeper? 1

BlueOsterClub added 18:39 - Aug 17

If a good player becomes available that we like comes along I don't think we will turn that down but we are in a position where we have a very good squad for the league we are in. 0

Suffolkboy added 18:40 - Aug 17

Really ? Been pulling players out of a hat most of the summer ,not that we supporters have been given any idea of the structured squad he’d sought,rather that many had used inspired guesswork and intelligence to surmise .

It’s a surprise if we are actually finished ; but a relief to know we are now to concentrate on gelling, partnerships, strategy ,tactics and hopefully man management - to get the best out of each and all individually , as a unit and hopefully as a potential scoring force to win games !

COYB 0

BlueBlood90 added 18:44 - Aug 17

I still think we need a ball winning defensive midfielder and then we’re done. Evans and Harper are nice and tidy and Carroll is a creative link but we could do with a good tackler sat behind them when things get gritty (which can be regularly in this league). 0

arc added 18:44 - Aug 17

A few to get out the door in the next couple of weeks. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:44 - Aug 17

1 commanding CB for me with a bit of experience.



0

pup12 added 18:46 - Aug 17

Need to play the players in their best position!!not just squeeze them in for the sake of it ie Scott Frauser playing wide ,as mentioned before he was best number 10 in the league. Not a wide player 0

mib added 18:49 - Aug 17

Still not many wins whilst you have been here Cook, perhaps the next signing ought to be a new manager as I for one am not impressed with what I have seen of you. Your results are worse than Lamberts/Hurst ,so get your a%%e into gear. -1

