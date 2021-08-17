Cook: Recruitment Probably Close to the End
Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 18:26
Town boss Paul Cook says he’s probably close to the end of his summer recruitment with the Blues having taken their total to 16 signings when free agent Tom Carroll joined the club yesterday.
“It’s probably close to the end now," Cook told the club site. “You can never say never in football but the reality is we’re delighted with the squad we’ve got now and if that’s what we go with, then I’m sure we’ll all be happy.
“Now let’s get down to work and concentrate on winning games. We had great support at Burton on Saturday and we want to make our supporters happy. We’re desperate to win games for them.”
