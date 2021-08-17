Burgess Makes Debut and Edwards and Bonne Start at Cheltenham

Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 19:15 Cameron Burgess makes his Town debut at the centre of the defence and Kyle Edwards makes his first start on the wing, while Kane Vincent-Young drops to the bench, as the Blues face Cheltenham at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium looking for their first league win of the campaign. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Luke Woolfenden alongside one-time Robins loanee Burgess at the heart of backline. Skipper Lee Evans is again alongside Rekeem Harper in central midfield with Scott Fraser on the left, Edwards on the right and Macauley Bonne, making his first league start for the Blues, joining Joe Pigott up front. Yesterday’s 16th new signing of the summer, Tom Carroll, Louis Barry and, for the first time since joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough, Hayden Coulson are among the subs. Cheltenham make three changes with club captain and long-throw expert Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas and Kyle Vassell, making his first start for the club, coming in for Matty Blair, Ellis Chapman and Alfie May, who drop to the bench. Cheltenham: Evans, Long, Hussey, Tozer (c), Raglan, Thomas, Sercombe, Vassell, Williams, Boyle, Wright. Subs: Freestone, May, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Lloyd, Flinders. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Bonne, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Vincent-Young, Coulson, Carroll, Dobra, Barry, Jackson. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Photo: Pagepix



Billysherlockblue added 19:18 - Aug 17

Good team. But i dont know why cook dosent play fraser in his favoured no. 10 position. But in paul we trust. I feel a 3 zero win coming. Super blues forever 💙 2

dirtydingusmagee added 19:26 - Aug 17

come on you Blues we should be able to do this ,we can do this, lets get rocking coyb

1

jas0999 added 19:35 - Aug 17

Certainly a game we should win. 0

BossMan added 19:39 - Aug 17

Pitch is a credit to Cheltenham 0

RyanF182 added 19:40 - Aug 17

Saw Norwood up at Asda whitehouse area around 5pm so my guess is he’s ‘injured’ again … 0

DifferentGravy added 19:43 - Aug 17

COYB....lets have a WIN 0

UhlenbeekDownTheWing added 19:53 - Aug 17

Donacien over KVY? Bold. 0

