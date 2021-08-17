Burgess Makes Debut and Edwards and Bonne Start at Cheltenham
Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 19:15
Cameron Burgess makes his Town debut at the centre of the defence and Kyle Edwards makes his first start on the wing, while Kane Vincent-Young drops to the bench, as the Blues face Cheltenham at the Johnny-Rocks Stadium looking for their first league win of the campaign.
Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, Matt Penney on the left and Luke Woolfenden alongside one-time Robins loanee Burgess at the heart of backline.
Skipper Lee Evans is again alongside Rekeem Harper in central midfield with Scott Fraser on the left, Edwards on the right and Macauley Bonne, making his first league start for the Blues, joining Joe Pigott up front.
Yesterday’s 16th new signing of the summer, Tom Carroll, Louis Barry and, for the first time since joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough, Hayden Coulson are among the subs.
Cheltenham make three changes with club captain and long-throw expert Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas and Kyle Vassell, making his first start for the club, coming in for Matty Blair, Ellis Chapman and Alfie May, who drop to the bench.
Cheltenham: Evans, Long, Hussey, Tozer (c), Raglan, Thomas, Sercombe, Vassell, Williams, Boyle, Wright. Subs: Freestone, May, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Lloyd, Flinders.
Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Bonne, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Vincent-Young, Coulson, Carroll, Dobra, Barry, Jackson. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).
Photo: Pagepix
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative and Don’t Mess with Mr Inbetween by dusth
Tracking through the forums and reading the comments on TWTD is a weird rollercoaster these days, more extremely polarised and more vitriolic than I can remember. We’ve never fallen so far and regretted it so much.
League One Preview 2020/21 by tractordownsouth
Each summer, football pundits comment on the big names that find themselves in the third tier – clubs which wouldn’t look out of place in the Championship or even the Premier League.
The Best PM in My Life by essexccc
Being born in 1957, I think I have lived through the leadership of 12 Prime Ministers. I don't know which of them I regard as the best, although I regard the current one, the amoral, lying and self-seeking one, as without doubt, the worst.
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]