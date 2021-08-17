Cheltenham Town 0-1 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 17th Aug 2021 20:48 Matt Penney’s brilliant first goal for the club sees the Blues lead Cheltenham Town 1-0 at half-time at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium. Vaclav Hladky was in goal with Janoi Donacien keeping his place but moving to right-back with Kane Vincent-Young dropping to the bench, one of three players who started on Saturday dropping to sub along with Louie Barry and Armando Dobra. Penney was at left-back with Luke Woolfenden alongside one-time Robins loanee Cameron Burgess, making his Blues debut, at the heart of backline. Skipper Lee Evans was again alongside Rekeem Harper in central midfield with Scott Fraser on the left, full debutant Kyle Edwards on the right and Macauley Bonne, making his first league start for the Blues, joining Joe Pigott up front. Yesterday’s 16th new signing of the summer, Tom Carroll and, for the first time since joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough, Hayden Coulson were among the subs. Cheltenham made three changes from the team which lost 3-1 at home to Wycombe on Saturday with club captain and long-throw expert Ben Tozer, Conor Thomas and Kyle Vassell, making his first start for the club, coming in for Matty Blair, Ellis Chapman and Alfie May, who dropped to the bench. Prior to the game getting under way both teams and staff took a knee to applause from both sets of fans. The home side should have gone in front in only the second minute. Hladky gave away a cheap throw on the right after a miscommunication with Woolfenden.

Tozer hurled into the area, the keeper failed to claim and Callum Wright volleyed over at the far post with the ball having arrived quickly and at an awkward height. Nevertheless, it was a lucky escape for the Blues. Town went ahead with their first serious attack of the game in the ninth minute. Edwards brought the ball forward and across the edge of the area from the left before feeding Fraser to his right. The former MK Dons man worked himself space at a tight angle and hit a shot which was blocked by Sean Long in front of the line. The ball found its way out to Penney on the left from where the left-back slammed a superb powerful strike which keeper Owen Evans was only able to palm into the roof of the net. Not only was it Penney’s first goal for the Blues, but his first in English football, having only previously netted in senior football for German side St Pauli, with whom he spent time on loan. It should have been 2-0 in the 12th minute. Bonne lifted a ball which had been played down the middle and flicked on by Pigott over keeper Evans and it looked a formality that he would add the final touch with his head from just in front of the line. However, the on-loan QPR man misjudged the bounce, missed his header then scuffed the ball off the outside of the post and wide. But despite the miss, which will get plenty of repeat viewings, Town kept up the pressure. Harper hit a deflected shot wide from the edge of the box, then on 14 Edwards scraped an effort past keeper Evans’s right post from 20 yards. Four minutes later, Blues skipper Evans curled a free-kick wide. The Robins just about weathered Town’s post-goal pressure and won a couple of throws on the left which Tozer flung into the box, Burgess heading away the first and Hladky claiming the second with more confidence, although requiring treatment for a blow to the ear in the aftermath. On 28 Town captain Evans was yellow-carded for a foul on Vassell as the home side countered after a Blues attack had broken down. A minute later, Wright joined him in the book for a foul on Edwards as the former West Brom man burst away on the halfway line. The game had become a more even affair but on 35 Pigott curled a shot well wide from distance. Cheltenham probably should have levelled in the 39th minute when the ball flicked off Charlie Raglan’s head and well wide from eight yards when he really should at least have hit the target from Liam Sercombe’s right-wing cross following a short corner. Vassell headed wide at the far post from a left-sided Chris Hussey ball into the box in the final scheduled minute of the half, Penney and Burgess, who had had a dominant first half for the Blues at the back, having made it difficult for the former Rotherham man to get in a clean effort. The Town goalscorer required treatment following the incident but was OK to carry on. Cheltenham were finishing the half the stronger of the two sides, but in the fourth minute of injury time Edwards made another blistering run forward before feeding Pigott to his left, However, the AFC Wimbledon man shot into the side-netting. That was the last action of a half which really should have ended with the scoreline 2-0 to Town, like the midway point in all four of the previous games between the sides. The Blues could well have put the game to bed in the spell after Penney’s brilliant goal, not least via Bonne’s missed opportunity. Edwards, pacy, tricky and deft of touch, had been unplayable in that period of the game. However, Cheltenham will feel they should have scored before that through Wright and had another very good opportunity through Raglan and had ended the half on top. Cheltenham: Evans, Long, Hussey, Tozer (c), Raglan, Thomas, Sercombe, Vassell, Williams, Boyle, Wright. Subs: Freestone, May, Chapman, Blair, Perry, Lloyd, Flinders. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Penney, Harper, Evans (c), Fraser, Bonne, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Vincent-Young, Coulson, Carroll, Dobra, Barry, Jackson. Referee: Peter Wright (Merseyside).

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Billysherlockblue added 21:05 - Aug 17

Were not high tempo enough for me. Burgess. Harper .edwards. brilliant. But we seem like were playing too safe... any thoughts? 0

Billysherlockblue added 21:17 - Aug 17

What is cook doing. ? Cheltenham getting back into the game big time. Subs needed and where is our high press and tempo. Insted we were pussyfooting around the back hanging on. Come on cook get a tune out of our players. Super blues forever 💙 0

Pezzer added 21:23 - Aug 17

Is Cook playing players out of position? 1

Ebantiass added 21:30 - Aug 17

A little late in the day for our first sub but i hope to god Cook knows what hes doing 0

Cookiscooking added 21:30 - Aug 17

#CookOut 4

19781981twtd added 21:35 - Aug 17

Just gone 2

1 down Fu***ng embarrasment time to gel my ar** poor manager

5

Billysherlockblue added 21:39 - Aug 17

I think cooks system all wrong tonight. We should have been pressing high from the off. This was the same SH..E as last year. For gods sake this was CHELTENHAM! 2

runningout added 21:40 - Aug 17

Players not aware opposition up for it against us game after game.We have looked nervous for too long!! That has got to go and show some arrogance and ruthlessness or is that just hoping. We don’t have a real threat. Yet 2

Bezzer added 21:42 - Aug 17

Surely this clown has the worst managerial start in ITFC history! Embarrassing!! 4

Pezzer added 21:44 - Aug 17

1 point from 9.....the owners are expecting a promotion push this year.....this is already an unexpected mini crisis. Goes with the territory. 3

Billysherlockblue added 21:48 - Aug 17

There was 2 teams playing towards the ipswich goal. Ffs forward at pace.. is this so hard to do. Not bloody backwards . 2

ChrisR added 21:50 - Aug 17

P C Played 20 Won 4 !

Lost to Newport , Burton and Cheltenham , must be worst ever run against small clubs.

Can not even defend against predictable long throws tonight.

Does P C or his ex Wigan cronies have any clue at all ?

Its beyond belief , shocking record with 2 different sides> 4

Bezzer added 21:50 - Aug 17

Good luck to getting 20,000 plus supporters going forwards! 3rd division football and we’re still a laughing stock! Let’s hope the owners look at being ambitious in the management side of the team! 2

herobobby added 21:50 - Aug 17

Gave cook the benefit of the doubt……

Not sure after that

Simply long throws and we panic every time it comes into our box

I get 16 new players and it needs to gel……but come on that was poor tonight ! 1

richardpaul added 21:51 - Aug 17

If this is all we can manage when so called unfancied teams play us what can we expect when the big boys come a knocking Like others I have my doubts that Cook knows what he is doing 2

itsonlyme added 21:51 - Aug 17

It’s shocking losing to that shower of S***e 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments