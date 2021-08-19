Former Blue Wright Joins Manning's Staff at MK
Thursday, 19th Aug 2021 09:17
Ex-Blues full-back and academy coach David Wright has become the latest appointment with Town connections to join new head coach Liam Manning’s staff at MK Dons, who visit Portman Road on Saturday.
Wright has moved to Stadium MK from Norwich City, where he was their U23s coach.
The 41-year-old will be assistant first-team coach, another ex-Town academy man Chris Hogg having been named first-team coach at the end of last week.
Prior to his spell with the Canaries, Wright was a member of the Portman Road squad between 2007 and 2010 and worked at the academy towards the end of his playing career and after he had hung up his boots before moving on to Colchester, Maldon & Tiptree, where he managed for a spell, and then Norwich.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity to work with Liam and [first-team coach] Chris [Hogg] at this fantastic football club,” he told the official MK website.
“We’ve all known each other a long time from our days at Ipswich Town - we had a great relationship back then and we’ve kept in touch ever since.
“We all see the game the same way, and off the pitch our values match as well, so when the chance arose to reunite with them, and also for me to be able to work at this stadium for a club that is moving forwards, it was an easy decision.”
Head coach Manning added: “I go back some time with David from our time together coaching at Ipswich Town.
“His values align with me and Chris. First and foremost, he’s trustworthy, open and honest but he’s also somebody who analyses the game and looks to improve those around him.
“As well as that he has terrific knowledge of the EFL from his experiences as a player, where he played in every division and enjoyed promotions. He is certainly a positive addition to the football club.”
Sporting director Liam Sweeting said: “We are delighted to welcome David to MK Dons. He joins from a highly-quality club in Norwich City and with a fantastic reputation for developing players.
“What’s more, he has a wealth of EFL experience from his time as a player but also as an assistant with Colchester United, and already has a fantastic working relationship with Liam Manning and Chris Hogg from their time together at Ipswich Town.”
Photo: Action Images
