Home Matches Now Not All-Ticket

Thursday, 19th Aug 2021 15:00 Town’s home games, starting with Saturday’s match against the MK Dons, will no longer be all-ticket, the club has announced. In line with recommendations from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), following the return of fans at the start of the season, fixtures at Portman Road had been deemed all-ticket. However, following consultation with the SAG, tickets will now be available up until kick-off, although none will be sold on the turnstiles. Town are still recommending that tickets are bought before matchday where possible and that fans should arrive well ahead of the start of the game. All other Covid protocols remain in place with fans aged 11 and over required to provide a negative lateral flow test or proof on request of full vaccination. Vaccine cards or a photo of the card will be accepted as proof. Supporters may also be asked to provide photographic ID such as a passport or driving license, while a bank card will be accepted as proof of ID if none available. Children under the age of 13 years will not need ID but their accompanying parent or guardian should be able to validate their details.

Photo: Action Images



Nottsboy added 15:13 - Aug 19

Last season we watched every match on I follow now we cant get because of shielding, my lady otherwise has been every season for the past 42 years myself the last 20 years now we can only watch on a Tuesdays which we hate. We go on TWTDS and ITFC website every day to see what's happening, the club and the EFL are missing out here the money they could make it would be good for the club to fight for fans like ourselves to root for the Town after all there are more fans than ground capacity. 0

