Cook: Will We Strengthen Before the Window Closes? I Don’t Know
Friday, 20th Aug 2021 09:55
Town boss Paul Cook isn’t ruling out further additions in the remaining days of the transfer window “if the right opportunity offers itself” but says he is happy with the squad he has assembled over the summer.
Quizzed on whether he will look to add to the 16 signings he has already made since the end of last season before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday 31st August, he said: “I think one of the greatest challenges for us was probably in the summer when we’d gone a week or two without signing a player. People think we’re not active.
“I just think when you’re at good clubs, and we’re a good club, there’s no getting away from that. We’re a good club now and we’ve always been a good club, and always will be a good club.
“Good clubs are always active. We never stop. It doesn’t matter what the position is, you’re always looking to strengthen.
“Have we put a squad together at the minute that’s complete, that’s final? No, we haven’t. Does that mean we’ll strengthen before the window closes? I don’t know.
“I think if the right opportunity offers itself, I’m sure [CEO] Mark Ashton and our board would follow that through.
“If the right opportunity doesn’t present itself, then I am so happy with the squad it’s untrue, I’ve got to tell you that. But I’d just like to see everyone on the pitch and training for a bit.”
Photo: Matchday Images

