Cook: The Only Way You Change Opinion is With What Happens on the Pitch

Friday, 20th Aug 2021 10:57 Boss Paul Cook knows that what happens on the pitch is the only thing which will change the opinions of the minority of fans already expressing dissent and frustration regarding the Blues’ start to the season. Town have got off to a slow start, picking up just one point from their first three League One games and exiting the Carabao Cup at home to Newport County. That has already led to a few supporters expressing their frustration on social media. “The only way you change opinion is by what happens on the pitch,” Cook said. “We can have as many of these Zoom meetings as we want and speak about time as much as I want, but we all know that we will get results in the end. “The reality is that we have a strong group of players. We have a really good appetite to be successful. Unfortunately, at the minute, getting those players together [hasn’t been easy]. “If you look at Hayden Coulson, for example, 12 days off with Covid. You can’t do anything about it, can you? “Kyle Edwards again, coming into us late, making his full debut Tuesday night, we’ve got players at the club that are very good and very exciting, and all we’ve got to do is give them time to adapt.” He added: “I just keep going. When I was at Portsmouth, we drew with Carlisle 1-1, we drew 0-0 at Crewe, we lost 2-0 at Morecambe [early on in the campaign], but we won the league winning 7-1 in the last game of the season. “So if anyone wants to criticise us, there’s no problem. When you put new teams together, it takes time and that’s the brutal reality of it. “You can’t have lads playing together, travelling together for the first time. So unfortunately with the pressure of being at the club and the pressure of everything that goes with it, getting results quickly will help everyone’s situation. “I’m a great believer that performances lead to results. I’ll concentrate on getting our players confident and ready to go out at Portman Road and believe we’re invincible.

“And when that happens then we will be hard to stop. At the minute, it’s not going our way. We will work very much harder to make sure it does.” Last season Blackpool and Oxford were respectively 18th and 23rd at the end of October and both eventually made the play-offs, with the Seasiders subsequently winning promotion to the Championship. Cook knows it’s a 46-game season and there will be little panic at Portman Road, despite the disappointing first couple of weeks of the season. “You all have your jobs to do and now you’ll have phone-ins, now you’ll have everything else. At the end of the day, I will not change my views on the game or my principles towards football,” he said. “There won’t be a prayer. If anyone wants to look back on my managerial career to see what I’ve done, have a look back. “I’ve always had exciting teams, we’ve always scored goals and we always take the fight to the opposition. “That’s exactly what we plan on doing with Ipswich Town. So for people who want to get ahead of themselves quickly, feel free. “Management is not easy. Management now, we live from game to game. I don’t live in that world, I live in a world very much of building and being aggressive and giving players the belief. “We’ll train well today again, and we’ll train in relationships and what we believe will happen tomorrow. “And then my big one is I trust our players, that’s my biggest thing for players go out to play for us. “Macauley Bonne hasn’t meant to miss a header from two yards at Cheltenham – come on! Scott Fraser hasn’t meant to miss a penalty at Burton – come on! “And these are the moments that will go our way, so whilst there will always be bits of bickering and stuff, we get it.” He says in time the players will start to form partnerships: “When I go back historically through all my teams, I remember all the partnerships that have developed over periods of time. “You know for us as a club now, when you’ve got possession of a shirt at Ipswich Town, you’ve got to keep it. You’ve got to make sure that nobody takes it off you. “And unfortunately, at the moment, with the lateness of the signings and all the excuses you want to add, we’ve just got to get on with it now. That’s the brutal truth of it. “The partnerships will have to grow from within. When we sign players, the reality is we want them to be fit and ready, but in modern-day football that is not necessarily the case, and one thing’s for sure no one will be feeling sorry for us, you can be rest assured on that. “So the reality is we’ve just got to keep on working hard and time is very much our friend in terms of getting better and getting stronger. “I know that time in football is not something some people want to give people. They think sacking manages every week is the right way and unfortunately that’s the football world and that’s life, isn’t it? “I’ve been in it long enough to know the rules. I’ll just keep working as hard as I can with those players every day to see the progress we’re making on the training ground come out on the football pitch.” Cook said recently that pressure doesn’t bother him, but does he see the tough start as a test for his players on how they handle it? “Pressure in football is never far away,” he reflected. “It’s the nature of the game we’re in today. If people think sacking managers and changing squads is the way forward, then we can’t change people’s perspective on doing that. “If people think that when we’ve got a squad of players and we haven’t even seen some of them on the same pitch together and it’s right to criticise, then criticise. “I will never stop people having opinions on football. What I do, and I look back on all my times at all my clubs when we’ve had moments when it’s been disappointing and things haven’t gone well, we work harder, we fight more, we do the basics better and then our quality will shine through. And I have no doubt that will happen at Ipswich Town.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



buzbyblue added 11:03 - Aug 20

Plastic fans moaning that's all, should learn to look at the bigger picture going on and be thankful it's finally happening........ 0

itsonlyme added 11:03 - Aug 20

No doubt PC will get the right blend, just a matter of time. Am I the only one who thinks it’s gone quiet over the pond?? 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments