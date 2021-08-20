Cook: We’ve Had No Choice With Some of Our Selections

Friday, 20th Aug 2021 11:11 Blues manager Paul Cook says he’s been left with little choice but to play Scott Fraser in wide roles given the fitness situation at the club in the opening weeks of the season. When Fraser joined the Blues in the summer, most fans anticipated the Scot to playing in the number 10 role he usually occupied when he was with tomorrow's opponents the MK Dons last season. However, so far the 26-year-old has operated on the left and the right with Cook having picked a second striker - Louie Barry at Burton and Macauley Bonne at Cheltenham - in addition to Joe Pigott, who has started all three league games, rather than an out-and-out number 10. Asked what he believes Fraser’s best position is, Cook said: “If you look at preferred formations, I’ve always been 4-2-3-1. If you look at the fact of Wes Burns being out injured, Sone Aluko’s been out injured, Kyle Edwards hasn’t been fit, the reality is that I’ve had no choices in the decisions I’m making unfortunately. “If Scott doesn’t play wide, the reality is, we haven’t got, since Conor Chaplin got injured, a number 10. We haven’t had Wes Burns and Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards wasn’t in the building, so we’ve had no choice with some of our selections. “It’s like I say to everyone. It’s not me appealing for time, I’m not that type of person, I’m not that type of manager. I just want to get to a point where we’ve got everyone fit and available and we can put formations of players in squads that we probably brought them in to play. But unfortunately we haven’t been able to do that yet.”



Quizzed on whether he can field central midfield trio Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and his 16th signing of the summer Tom Carroll in the same team, Cook added: “It’s just football debates. Games have taken certain formats. If you’d asked me on 60 minutes would we lose at Cheltenham, I couldn’t see it happening. “We were then looking at making substitutes to keep control of the game and score more goals, we want to score more goals. “Unfortunately for us, Cheltenham defended very well, very deep in large numbers and caught us out with sucker punches that are very, very hard to deal with. Long throws underneath your bar. It’s tough and not as easy as people think. “For us, we just go away, we lick our wounds, we work harder and we come back better. That’ll always happen under me at this club.”

Photo: Matchday Images



bedsitfc added 11:20 - Aug 20

“It’s like I say to everyone. It’s not me appealing for time, I’m not that type of person, I’m not that type of manager”



2 days ago you were saying we need time to gel!?!?!?



Mr contradiction 0

Chrisd added 11:20 - Aug 20

In some positions yes, but in others no. PC seems to be selecting some based on that they can do a job rather than playing players in their natural positions. For example, Fraser is going to have far more influence on a game in that No.10 role rather than being stuck out wide. 2

Bluearmy71 added 11:34 - Aug 20

@bedsitfc



Its not a contradiction at all, its a fact the team needs time to gel, a fact that all of us should be if not aware of!



He speaks of himself as the manager and not the team of players when saying that he isn't asking "for time" his desire to be able to play the players he wants to in their right positions and that is undoubtedly any managers desire but given the nature of the game, that as proven time and time again isn't as straight forward as it would seem for any manager! 3

BossMan added 11:40 - Aug 20

Fraser very quiet against Cheltenham but no surprise given he was asked to play wide. Evans didn't have the best of games and lucky not to get sent off. Bonne could of done much better with the goals we conceded and only he knows why he didn't head that ball for the missed chance. Edwards was outstanding in the first half then saw little of the ball in the 2nd half which Cook should surely have done something about during the game. It also looked like we hadn't trained to defend long throws and by the final whistle that looked like the biggest mistake of all. Has anyone heard Cook interviewed on the long throw prep and confirm if it was trained for ? 0

BlueBlood90 added 11:54 - Aug 20

I'm fully behind Paul Cook and agree the squad needs time to gel and grow but I don't agree with him blaming injuries for playing Fraser on the wing.



Why did Fraser start left wing against Morecambe when Chaplin was fit and played in Fraser's no.10 position? That clearly wasn't down to injuries.



We also have players like Armando Dobra and Louie Barry who can play more naturally out wide who could be used to accommodate Fraser playing centrally. If he's our main man for creating chances then you have to play him where he's most effective and sacrifice someone else in the squad in my opinion. 1

bedsitfc added 12:10 - Aug 20

@bluearmy71



From day 1 he said what people want to hear he is just like a politician all talk!



He made the decision to change the whole squad (rightly or wrongly) so he can’t now ask for time, he has to take responsibility! -1

bedsitfc added 12:12 - Aug 20

If you ask for time 2 days ago then say your not someone that asks for time , you are contradicting yourself 0

JewellintheTown added 12:21 - Aug 20

I enjoy hearing opinions from fans clearly who love & want the best for the club, but sometimes fans know little about what's really happening & understandably frustrated want to share hindsight thoughts. That's what the site is about.

Lets give the guy the benefit of the doubt he's doing the best he can for the moment with what's available & once up & running we'll reap that patience.

At the moment we're like a car crash victim that's going through rehab & learning to walk again. It's happening so let's encourage that but set realistic expectations under the circumstances. Telling them to run isn't helpful. 1

ITFC62 added 12:34 - Aug 20

I get the comment about long throws under the bar. What I don't get is how a throw that has travelled about 25 yards, can bounce in our box, not once, but twice and lead to a goal. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:34 - Aug 20

Am not a knee jerker, and WILL give this team time, but please let's keep it real and acknowledge that he had wide player options to not HAVE to stick Fraser out there to basically shut down 1 wing. Dobs, Barry and I would argue even KVY would all have been better options rather than sitting on the bench.



PC is definitely already trying to squeeze players into the starting line up, and will need to get past that quickly if we are to succeed this season 0

