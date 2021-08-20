New Turnstile Blues Out on Saturday



After a pandemic-enforced hiatus, the 23rd issue of Turnstile Blues will be on sale at Portman Road this Saturday. In the new issue, the fanzine takes a look at the new owners and their likely approach to running the club - and offers some suggestions about what they need to do to restore pride in our club. There’s also a look back over the last few years and how ITFC got into its current state. Issue 23 commemorates the lives of two former Town strikers, Paul Mariner and Dalian Atkinson. There are also reflections on the wider issues of racism and gender politics in football. And there’s a celebration of the ITFC women’s team’s well-deserved promotion, and a look ahead to life in the National Women’s League Southern Premier Division. The fanzine, still priced at an inflation-defying £1, will be on sale around Portman Road from 1.30pm. Please note that the sellers won’t be able to sell until just before kick-off as they have done previously - selling will need to end in time for everyone to get into the ground in accordance with Covid protocols, so please do try and find a seller in good time if you’d like to buy a copy. A small number will be available to buy online after the game - details will be posted on the fanzine’s Twitter feed, @Turnstile_Blue.

