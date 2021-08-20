Former Blues Assistant Taylor New Head Coach at Hamilton

Friday, 20th Aug 2021 13:14 Former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has been appointed the new head coach at Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical. Taylor left the Blues along with manager Paul Lambert in February having been appointed by the former boss in October 2018. In June, the 46-year-old was named first-team coach at Ross County working under former Norwich defender Malky Mackay. Taylor, who was previously a player and assistant manager with the Accies, says he’s pleased to be back at New Douglas Park. “I am delighted to be back at this great club, I have had many fantastic memories during my first time here and to now have the privilege to sit here as the club’s new head coach is a real honour for me,” he told the official Hamilton website. “I am a coach who loves working with players and improving them. This club is well known throughout Britain for doing that and I feel coming here as a coach is a good fit. “I have had some great conversations with [chairman] Allan [Maitland] and the rest of the board. I would like to thank them for showing faith in me for this position and I look forward to working with them.” Maitland added: “We are delighted to have a coach of Stuart’s quality as our head coach. He knows the club well and understands what our club is all about. “As a coach, he comes here with a great amount of experience and we look forward to working with him.”

Photo: TWTD



