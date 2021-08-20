Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Host Wigan
Friday, 20th Aug 2021 15:15

Town’s U18s are in action against Wigan Athletic behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay's side will be looking for their first win of the season after losing their opening match 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday last week, the Owls having netted an 89th-minute penalty.

Town are planning to look at changes regarding fans attending games at Playford Road in September.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021