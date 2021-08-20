U18s Host Wigan

Friday, 20th Aug 2021 15:15

Town’s U18s are in action against Wigan Athletic behind closed doors at Playford Road on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay's side will be looking for their first win of the season after losing their opening match 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday last week, the Owls having netted an 89th-minute penalty.

Town are planning to look at changes regarding fans attending games at Playford Road in September.





Photo: TWTD