Ndaba Set For Salford Loan

Saturday, 21st Aug 2021 12:19 Young Blues centre-half Corrie Ndaba is reportedly to join Salford City on loan. According to the EADT, the 21-year-old will move to the League Two side having dropped down the pecking order following the signings of George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess. The Republic of Ireland U21 call-up has made four senior starts and one sub appearance for Town but is still to make his Blues league debut. Born in Dublin, Ndaba has previously had spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford City and Ayr United.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WonTheCupin78 added 12:25 - Aug 21

Good luck to him!



Does this mean another CB is on their way? 1

ArnieM added 12:29 - Aug 21

Absolutely excellent move for him. That’ll bring him on in leaps and bounds ! 1

shakytown added 12:42 - Aug 21

Should keep him here and send Woolfenden out to learn he's not as good as he thinks he is. 0

Marinersnose added 12:42 - Aug 21

Ndaba looks a far superior footballer to Nsiala but he still lacks experience. This move will do him good. I’m concerned that PC sees Nsiala and Jackson as first team players. Maybe he should watch some videos he may reconsider

Good luck Cory 0

SaigonTractor added 12:43 - Aug 21

That's a really good loan for him. Hope he does well. 1

number8 added 13:26 - Aug 21

Good all round. No point being 5th choice centre back if all fit and guessing there's a callback option if needed. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments