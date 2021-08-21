Ndaba Joins Salford On Loan

Saturday, 21st Aug 2021 14:10 Centre-half Corrie Ndaba’s season-long loan move to League Two Salford City has been confirmed. “I’m buzzing to get the loan over the line and definitely looking forward to it. It’s a great club, a good league, and a good chance for me to express myself,” Ndaba told the official Salford website. “I’m basically a modern day centre half, I can play, I’m aggressive, I’m tall, so I have a bit of everything really. “Ayr was a good experience for me as well, it’s very physical up there as a young centre half it’s good for me to experience that, so definitely that was good for me but I’m looking forward to get going here now. “I want to play as many games as I can and get up the table as much as we can, and get us into League One so that’s the plan!” Ammies boss Gary Bowyer said: “First and foremost a massive thanks goes to Paul Cook and Ipswich Town for allowing us to take Corrie on, and the speed with which it got done. “He’s got great pace, he’s a ball-playing centre-half but he’s competitive as well, he’s coming here to get experience and kick on, and we’re delighted that we can have him.” The Republic of Ireland U21 call-up has made four senior starts and one sub appearance for Town but is still to make his Blues league debut. Born in Dublin, Ndaba has previously had spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford City and Ayr United.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



90z added 14:40 - Aug 21

Good move for him. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments