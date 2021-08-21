Coulson Handed Blues Debut Against MK
Saturday, 21st Aug 2021 14:29
Hayden Coulson is handed his Town debut at left-back as the Blues make three changes for their home game against the MK Dons.
The on-loan Middlesbrough man comes in for Matt Penney, who drops to the bench, while Kane Vincent-Young returns in place of Janoi Donacien at right-back with the former Accrington man also among the subs.
Wes Burns is back from injury and will start on the right with Scott Fraser moving into the middle behind Macauley Bonne with Joe Pigott dropping to the bench.
The mystery player manager Paul Cook had said was ill appears to be Kayden Jackson, who is missing from the 18.
For MK, manager Liam Manning, returning to the club where he was an academy player and coach, make two changes from the team which beat Charlton 2-1 on Tuesday with Dean Lewington replacing Daniel Harvie, who is out with a concussion, and Aden Baldwin in for Tennai Watson.
Former Town loanee Troy Parrott starts for the Dons, while ex-Blues striker Charlie Brown is among the subs.
Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson, Evans (c), Harper, Edwards, Burns, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Penney, Pigott, Barry, Dobra, Carroll, Donacien.
MK Dons: Fisher, Watson, Lewington (c), Jules, O’Hora, Darling, O’Riley, Twine, Eisa, Robson, Parrott. Subs: Ravizzoli, Brown, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Ilunga. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).
Photo: ITFC
