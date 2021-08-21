Coulson Handed Blues Debut Against MK

Saturday, 21st Aug 2021 14:29 Hayden Coulson is handed his Town debut at left-back as the Blues make three changes for their home game against the MK Dons. The on-loan Middlesbrough man comes in for Matt Penney, who drops to the bench, while Kane Vincent-Young returns in place of Janoi Donacien at right-back with the former Accrington man also among the subs. Wes Burns is back from injury and will start on the right with Scott Fraser moving into the middle behind Macauley Bonne with Joe Pigott dropping to the bench. The mystery player manager Paul Cook had said was ill appears to be Kayden Jackson, who is missing from the 18. For MK, manager Liam Manning, returning to the club where he was an academy player and coach, make two changes from the team which beat Charlton 2-1 on Tuesday with Dean Lewington replacing Daniel Harvie, who is out with a concussion, and Aden Baldwin in for Tennai Watson. Former Town loanee Troy Parrott starts for the Dons, while ex-Blues striker Charlie Brown is among the subs. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson, Evans (c), Harper, Edwards, Burns, Fraser, Bonne. Subs: Holy, Penney, Pigott, Barry, Dobra, Carroll, Donacien. MK Dons: Fisher, Watson, Lewington (c), Jules, O’Hora, Darling, O’Riley, Twine, Eisa, Robson, Parrott. Subs: Ravizzoli, Brown, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Ilunga. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).

Photo: ITFC



suffolkpunchdrunk added 14:31 - Aug 21

Here's hoping the result today puts a smile on his face! 2

OwainG1992 added 14:32 - Aug 21

That's more like it for me.

This should be an exciting end to end match. 1

supasmiler71 added 14:33 - Aug 21

Ok, let’s get this campaign off and running today. Strong 11, let’s dominate and show what we are all about. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 14:35 - Aug 21

Could Chaplin not be the sick player? 0

Dissboyitfc added 14:36 - Aug 21

Slightly harsh on Penney! 1

skankerman added 14:37 - Aug 21

Great looking team

Best squad for year's

Come on ITFC 0

CaptainAhab added 14:38 - Aug 21

Chaplin's injured I think bluearmy 0

chepstowblue added 14:41 - Aug 21

Disappointed that Penney's been dropped. Along with Harper he's been the best of the new signings for me. I don't want a season of inexplicable weekly changes. None of us have a clue what the best eleven is, and I guess until we start winning games it'll be chop and change until the formula is found.I hope the manager has some idea.

1

TimmyH added 14:56 - Aug 21

The Penney's dropped!...as mentioned a bit harsh but expect to see further chopping a changing in the weeks ahead. 3 points today please! 0

