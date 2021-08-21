Tractor Girls Host Crawley in Home Opener

Saturday, 21st Aug 2021 20:34 Ipswich Town Women play their first home game at FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division level when they host Crawley Wasps at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls got their season off to a winning start when they thrashed Hounslow 6-0 away last Sunday and top the early season league table as a result, while the Wasps beat Cardiff 3-0 at home and sit fourth. Manager Joe Sheehan is anticipating a tougher match this weekend against Crawley, who the Blues last faced in the Wasps’ 2018/19 FAWNL Division One South East title-winning campaign. “I think all games will be competitive this year and Crawley will be no different, a team that’s quite established now at this level. It’ll be a good test for us and one we’re looking forward to,” he said. “I think they’ll be similar to what we faced last time, two and a bit years ago. They’ll be competitive, they’ll be a strong team, a team that are quite unpredictable. They have had some really, really good results over the last couple of years, but have probably not been as consistent as they would have liked. It’ll be a good challenge for sure. Anna Grey, Eloise King and Eva all missed the Hounslow game but Sheehan expects them to be fit for Sunday. “I think they will be,” he added. “If at a push we’d needed them we could have gone with them on Sunday, but with the depth and quality we didn’t feel it was a necessary risk, so they’ll be fully fresh and in contention for Sunday.” Right-back Maria Boswell knows that Crawley will present stiffer opposition than Hounslow. “We’re going to have to play to a higher level and do what we know we can, and we’re looking forward to it,” the 18-year-old said. Boswell will be playing in front of a crowd at the Goldstar Ground for the first time: “It will mean a lot. I’ve been there as a fan, watching the girls and it’s going to be great to actually be on the pitch this time and get the support of the fans. I can’t wait.” Tomorrow ➡️ Our Home Opener…



Details 👇



📅 Sunday 22 August



🆚 Crawley Wasps



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 The Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, IP11 9HT



⌚️ 2pm



🎟 Ticket Info:



- Free Entry for True Blue members as standard



- £5 Adults, £3 Concessions #ITFC pic.twitter.com/ncss0WNIYx — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 21, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments