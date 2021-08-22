Blues and Wigan Linked With Palace Defender

Sunday, 22nd Aug 2021 09:26

Town and Wigan are being linked with a loan move for Crystal Palace centre-half Jaroslaw Jach.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the 27-year-old is a loan target of both the Blues and Latics.

Twice-capped former Poland international Jach joined the Eagles in 2018 but has made only one League Cup appearance for the South Londoners, spending his time on loan at Caykur Rizespor in Turkey, Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova, back in Poland with Rakow Czestochowa twice and Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Prior to joining Palace, the 6ft 4in tall centre-half had been with Lechia Dzierzoniow and Zaglebie Lubin in his home country.

Having signed George Edmundson from Rangers and Cameron Burgess from Accrington this summer and with Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala remaining from last season’s squad, the Blues moving for another centre-half would be a surprise.





Photo: Action Images