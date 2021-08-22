Bonne: My Favourite Goal So Far

Sunday, 22nd Aug 2021 11:13 Striker Macauley Bonne says his first goal in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with the MK Dons is his favourite of his career so far. The 25-year-old deftly took down Kane Vincent-Young’s long pass from the back before smashing a strike into the roof of the net. “I can’t want to watch it back because I can’t remember it,” the striker from Chantry said afterwards. “I remember the ball coming over and the next thing I’m waving at my family, my brother in the box!” Asked whether he’d scored many better, he reflected: “I’d say no. I think it was the whole thing. My first touch and the finish and at Portman Road in front of my family, that will be my favourite goal so far.” He added: “It’s something we’ve been working on in training, the diags into me because I’m good in the air, I can handle myself. It’s more the fact when it comes down, the first touch sets it up for the shot. “I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t know what went through my head there just to shoot. I had so much more time but I still felt confident after Tuesday night and missing that chance, I still had plenty of confidence in me, so I thought ‘why don’t I give it a spank?’ and it’s gone in the top corner.” Quizzed on how he might have celebrated had he claimed a hat-trick, the on-loan QPR man laughed: “Oh my God, my shirt was off already, I’m telling you now. I’d have been down there, off up London Road!” The two goals came in the context of Tuesday’s infamous miss at Cheltenham, which he says he knew he had to put behind him going into Saturday’s match. “It’s happened to me before, I’ve missed chances, I’ve gone five, six, seven kind of like hiding, but I thought I can’t do that here,” he said. “I’m a fan myself, if I see a player shying away and not really getting stuck in and not giving 100 per cent, I’d be ticked off. I went into today with a clear head, I never pray but I prayed today and it worked! “It’s been eating away at me all week. When I found out I was I thought ‘right, time to put it right’. No matter what, I should not have missed that. “I thought today, come out here, be calm, cool and collected and try and just put it right and I feel like I have. “It’s still something that [niggles a bit], if I score that it’s another goal to my tally, but with the double here today I’m more confident in myself and next Saturday I’m going to score some more goals.”

Was he caught in two minds? “Yes, I thought the ball was going in already, it bounced and I thought ‘I’ll have a look at it’ and by the time I looked round I thought ‘what am I doing here? What’s going on here?’. “Should I have headed it, Should I have kicked it? I was caught in two minds. It’s happened to me before, it will probably happen to me again, I’m still a young striker but it’s all about how I overcome it and today that’s how you do it.” The one-time Colchester and Leyton Orient man added: “I could have come here a nervous wreck and the first chance I got fluffed it. I needed to go in with a cool head, mature and just go and play my game, play relaxed and that’s the best way. “I think on Tuesday night I put a lot of pressure on myself, after the miss I think I was running about, doing things I wouldn’t normally do whereas today I just played clever, how I played throughout my career, what’s got me goals and I think it’s worked.” He says manager Paul Cook gave him simple advice: “He said just do what you do, score goals. And after today, he had a few nice words to say to me. But now that’s gone and I’m looking forward to next Saturday.” Despite Bonne scoring twice, Saturday was another frustrating day for the Blues with defensive mistakes allowing the Dons a share of the points. “Gutted, absolutely gutted,” he said. “How many goals do we have to score to win a game? Especially at home. Two goals at home should be enough to win games. “The second these silly mistakes in those areas are filtered out, we’ll be fine. You can see the fans here in floods, they’re still backing us, so I think the second we cut out the mistakes, it’s going to be fine. “It’s bittersweet. For me personally, I’ve scored two goals but to concede two goals and not win the game is annoying. But we move on, Wimbledon next Saturday, we’ve just got to try and put it behind us.” Quizzed on what he feels the issue has been, he said: “Everyone’s gutted, we’re not trying to lose games, we’re not trying to draw games, we’re trying to win, it’s just things aren’t falling into place. “We’re still a new squad, things are going to fall into place. But how many games let that be the excuse? The second it clicks we’re going to start climbing back up the league and I’ve got faith in everyone in there, players and staff.” Despite the result, there were a lot of positives to be taken from the performance, particularly from an attacking perspective. “I think the first half, we came out all guns blazing, didn’t let them get settled in the game,” Bonne continued. “We know they’re a passing team and, although they got at us a few times, we didn’t really let them play the way they wanted to play and they resorted to kicking the ball. I think that’s how we managed to break on them and get forward. “It’s one of those days, another day we’d have won that 2-0. It’s just the mistakes need to be cut out.” Having started the first league game against Morecambe as a sub, coming off the bench to score a late, late leveller, he has won himself a starting role and his aim now is to maintain the same level of performance. “Now the task is to not get too comfortable, keep getting performances so the gaffer has no decision to make to have to play me,” he said. “If I keep playing how I am now so he can’t drop me. That’s my target, to play as many games and score as many goals as possible under Paul Cook at Portman Road and for Ipswich Town.” He says he couldn’t be happier with the way he has started the season at home with three goals from his first two league appearances at Portman Road: “That’s it, I’ve got to keep it going, haven’t I?” At Burton and Cheltenham Bonne had been partnered by another striker, Joe Pigott, while Scott Fraser started as a number 10 yesterday. “There are a lot of similarities between me and Joe Pigott,” Bonne said when asked about the differences between playing alongside the two types of player. “But then we’ve got Scott Fraser who is more like an attacking midfielder, who will look for you to slide in passes, he’s clever and he’s got a helluva left foot [as you could see] for the second goal. “It’s different, we’re going to find different partnerships, different people work better together, we’re still young, we’re going to find out who works best with each other.” Asked how enjoyable it is playing the brand of football Cook is trying to instil in his side, the frontman said: “Very, we’ve just got to start winning now! If it doesn’t [come soon], I’m not going to say what I’m going to do!” Bonne, a Town fan since childhood, says he can empathise with those moaning and groaning with the Blues 20th in the table and without a win in their first four league games and having exited the Carabao Cup to Newport. “I’m one of those fans that’s moaning and groaning, so I understand it,” he said. “It’s frustrating, but I’m out on the pitch, I can see it myself. It’s just frustrating, but the second those mistakes are gone we’ll go up the league.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Cakeman added 11:23 - Aug 22

Very well done Macauley it was a brilliant goal. Wifey and I sat directly behind it and it fizzed in. I don’t think the keeper moved it was that quick and accurate.

It is really refreshing to see such attack minded play, long may it continue and we will surely rise up the league. 1

pennblue added 11:31 - Aug 22

This guy is doing great, what a quality goal yesterday. He's not hiding on the pitch, all action displays, it is great to see.



Very unlucky with what happened at Cheltenham, because actually, the two touches he had before that 'miss' were Gascoigne esq', but of course no-one will remember that. 0

FrankMarshall added 12:05 - Aug 22

Great start at ITFC and hope you can continue to score more! 0

SpiritOfJohn added 12:25 - Aug 22

Great attitude. If we had 10 more fans as good as this guy we would be flying up the league. 0

Hciwspi added 12:34 - Aug 22

Captain material for sure 0

