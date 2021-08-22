Skipper Wilson Nets Stunner as Tractor Girls Win Home Opener

Sunday, 22nd Aug 2021 18:28 Skipper Blue Wilson netted the only goal as Ipswich Town Women beat Crawley Wasps 1-0 in their opening home game of the season at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe. Wilson, who was subbed due to a knock in the second half, found the net in spectacular style on the half-hour mark, picking up the ball, beating a number of defenders before lashing over the keeper from 25 yards. The victory sees the Tractor Girls remain top of the early season FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division table ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference. Manager Joe Sheehan said: “It was entertaining, it’s always a bit edgy when there’s only one goal in it. “We knew Crawley would be unpredictable, we knew they’re capable of beating teams that have done really well in this division. We knew we had to work for it and pleased to get over the line.” Regarding his captain’s winner, he added: “Unbelievable goal. I didn’t think I’d see a better one that last week’s [Lucy O’Brien’s final goal in the 6-0 win at Hounslow]. I’m looking forward to watching it back because I think it might be. An incredible finish. “Only disappointed not to build on that. Throughout the first half we had one or two more really, really good chances that we’d like to have put away but it wasn’t to be, but a good result.” Town: Quantrill, Boswell, O Smith, Peake, Lafayette, Wilson (c) (Hughes 66), Horwood, Peskett (Hubbard 77), King (Biggs 81), Barratt, Thomas (Egan 90) Unused: L Jackson. 🎥 REACTION | Town defender Paige Peake also spoke to us following this afternoon’s 1-0 victory over Crawley Wasps.#ITFC pic.twitter.com/pS2IZrxyIV — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 22, 2021

Photo: Ross Halls



