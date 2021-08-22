Last-Gasp Penalty Sees U18s to Victory Over Wigan

Sunday, 22nd Aug 2021 21:37

Edwin Agbaje converted a last-minute penalty to see Town’s U18s to a 3-2 victory over Wigan at Playford Road on Saturday morning, Jesse Nwabueze having netted a brace in the first half.

Nwabueze’s goals in the fifth and 25th minutes saw the Blues into a 2-0 lead which lasted until the 57th minute when Levi Welsh pulled a goal back for the Latics.

The Lancastrians levelled on 76 from the spot via Arthur Lomax but Agbaje, who spent last week away with the Irish U18s in Hungary without making an appearance in either of their friendlies, won the game for the Blues in the final minute, also via a penalty.

Both the U18s' Professional Development League Two games so far this season have been settled by late spot-kicks with last week's match at Sheffield Wednesday having been won by the Owls in the 89th minute in the same manner.

Meanwhile, Town's U23s are in action away against Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road on Monday afternoon (KO midday).





Photo: Matchday Images