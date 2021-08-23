Town Goal at Burton Awarded to Pigott

Monday, 23rd Aug 2021 11:19 Town’s goal in the recent 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion has been awarded to Blues striker Joe Pigott after a review by the EFL’s Dubious Goal Committee. The 23rd-minute equaliser was initially recorded as an own goal by Brewers defender Tom O'Connor but it has now been given to Pigott, his first goal for the club. “It was my goal, the defender flicked it onto me,” the former AFC Wimbledon man told the club website. “My celebration might have been muted as I wanted to get the ball so we could keep the momentum.”



Photo: Pagepix



itfctilidie added 11:21 - Aug 23

Feed the pig and he will score 0

Simonds92 added 11:24 - Aug 23

Had a perfect view of this goal and no chance it hit Piggott from what i saw. 0

