Bonne in Team of the Week

Monday, 23rd Aug 2021 12:03 Blues striker Macauley Bonne has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following his brace in the 2-2 home draw with MK Dons on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who is on loan for the season from QPR, netted in the 16th and 72nd minutes to twice give Town the lead before they were pegged back by the visitors, whose second scorer, Matt O’Riley, is also included in the EFL’s select XI. Former Blues loanee Massimo Luongo, now with Sheffield Wednesday, is also named.

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorRoyNo1 added 12:31 - Aug 23

Well deserved 2

bigolconnor added 12:33 - Aug 23

Good 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 12:59 - Aug 23

Great - would love to see Bonne & Piggott up top especially at home 0

