Morris On Target as U23s Win at Crewe

Monday, 23rd Aug 2021 14:03 Ben Morris scored his first goal for the U23s since January 2020 and Tawanda Chirewa and Cameron Humphreys netted in the final five minutes as the young Blues beat Crewe Alexandra 3-1 at Gresty Road this afternoon. Morris, 22, playing only his second competitive game for the side managed by Kieron Dyer and Bryan Klug following his return from his second ACL injury, netted after 29 minutes to see Town into the lead. However, the home side levelled through Woodcock in the 66th minute. But Town weren’t to be denied their first victory of the season and on 85 Chirewa, who also scored in last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Coventry having also found the net regularly in pre-season, was found by Morris on the edge of the box and hit a shot on the turn into the corner of the net. Midfielder Humphreys sealed the three points in the final minute with a 20-yard free-kick. U23s: Bort, Alexander, Clements, Healy, Stewart, Armin, Ward (Curtis 59), Humphreys, Morris, Chirewa, Siziba (Nwabueze 76). Unused: Williamson, Andoh, Smith.

Photo: Matchday Images



