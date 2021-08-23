TWTD Among Town Media Nominated at Football Content Awards



TWTD has been nominated in the Best Club Content Creator - Football League category in the 2021 Football Content Awards, while Town-related media are also nominated in other sections. TWTD is up against Sheff United Way, Rovers Chat, One Rovers Vlogs, TV Lions, NFFC Hub, Port Vale Bible, Talk Forest TV, Cods Vlogs and Blades Latest for the gong. The club is nominated in the Best Football Club - Football League section, while Benjamin Bloom, who vlogs on the Championship as well as on Town with the Blue Monday Podcast, is among those nominated for Best Content Creator. In the Best Podcast - Football League section Archant's Kings of Anglia and Talking Town are both on the shortlist. You can vote on their website here or on social media - TWTD's Twitter handle is @twtduk - as described here before the deadline at 23:59 on Sunday 12th September. The winners will be revealed at a live event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on 14th October.

Photo: Contributed



CavendishBlue added 15:24 - Aug 23

Well done to all.



And folks lets not forget.Vote early and voter often...... 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:11 - Aug 23

Get in! Well done! 0

