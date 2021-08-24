Tractor Girls Aim to Maintain 100 Per Cent Start Against Gills

Ipswich Town Women will be out to extend their 100 per cent start to the season when they face Gillingham at Rochester United Sports Ground this evening (8pm).

Two wins in their first two games in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division have seen the Tractor Girls to the top of the early season table ahead of Portsmouth and Southampton on goal difference.

The Gills are eighth having been beaten 2-0 at Oxford and then defeated Hounslow - who the Blues thrashed 6-0 away in their first match - at home by the same scoreline.

⚽️ MATCHDAY ⚽️



𝙏𝙐𝙀𝙎𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇 👊



Details 👇



🆚 Gillingham



🏆 FAWNL Southern Premier Division



🏟 Rochester United Sports Ground, ME2 3TU



⌚️ 8pm



🎟 £5 adults, £2 U18s #ITFC pic.twitter.com/mxV1YrzNbR — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 24, 2021









