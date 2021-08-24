Evening With Burley in Bury

Tuesday, 24th Aug 2021 10:21

The Supporters Club are hosting An Evening With George Burley at Bury Town’s Denny Bros Stadium on Thursday 2nd September.

Burley, a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s great Town team and the manager who took the Blues to play-off glory in 2000, will be telling stories from both those eras.

The bar will open at 6.30pm prior to the main event, which gets under way at 7.30pm. There will also be a raffle.

A limited number of tickets are available via Purple Sector Entertainment Events at £12 here.









Photo: Action Images