Tractor Girls Win Again to Maintain 100 Per Cent Start

Tuesday, 24th Aug 2021 22:18

Ipswich Town Women maintained their 100 per cent start to their first ever FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division season by beating Gillingham 3-0 at Rochester United Sports Ground this evening.

Paige Peake gave the Blues the lead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute after Sophie Peskett had been fouled.

It took until 11 minutes from time for the Tractor Girls to add to their lead when Abbie Lafayette’s corner looped straight in.

The third came just a minute later, Peskett bursting through before shooting past the Gills keeper.

Town remain top of the division having taken nine points out of nine from their first three games at tier three level without conceding a goal.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes (Egan 83), Peake, Smith, Hubbard, Lafayette, Horwood (c), Peskett, Robertson (King 83), Grey (Barratt 62), Biggs (Thomas 65). Unused: L Jackson.





Photo: Ross Halls

Foreverdon_Blue added 22:24 - Aug 24

Well done ladies again! Brilliant start to the season! 2

dangerous30 added 22:25 - Aug 24

Nice one ladies 😀 1

Guthrum added 22:31 - Aug 24

Excellent start to the season! 2