Dobra Set For Loan
Wednesday, 25th Aug 2021 11:17
Blues forward Armando Dobra looks set to be sent out on loan prior to the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.
Clubs in Leagues One and Two have been monitoring the Albanian U21 international's situation throughout the summer but with the Blues having so far having been unwilling to allow him to move.
However, with players coming back from injury and the 20-year-old keen to play regular football, it appears all but certain he will be sent out for a spell in the next few days.
Saturday’s opponents AFC Wimbledon, who first made their interest known in May, are the frontrunners for his temporary signature with the Blues and the player both believed to prefer a switch to League One rather than League Two.
Fourth-tier sides Salford City, who signed Town central defender Corrie Ndaba on loan at the weekend, Leyton Orient, where released striker Aaron Drinan has already scored twice, and Colchester United, where nine ex-Blues players are in the first-team squad, are also keen.
Dobra impressed in pre-season and when featuring in Town’s early games in the campaign proper but his opportunities going forward would appear limited with the Blues having made several attacking additions over the summer.
Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin are currently sidelined with injuries but manager Paul Cook said on Friday that he expects “everyone to be fit and available” next week and once their availability is confirmed it’s expected that the green light will be given for Dobra to go on loan.
We understand that earlier in the summer Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and Charlton were all interested but they are no longer maintaining their pursuit, in the case of the Railwaymen having signed former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight on loan from Manchester City instead.
Last summer, Dobra turned down the chance to move to Crawley on loan, while Falkirk and Mansfield also made approaches.
Town themselves could still make further additions to their squad before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, manager Cook having not ruled out taking the summer recruitment drive beyond its current total of 16.
We understand adding another centre-half is under consideration despite the signings of George Edmundson from Rangers and Cameron Burgess from Accrington.
Crystal Palace's Jaroslaw Jach was linked at the weekend but the Pole appears more likely to join Wigan Athletic.
Photo: Action Images
