Dobra Set For Loan

Wednesday, 25th Aug 2021 11:17 Blues forward Armando Dobra looks set to be sent out on loan prior to the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday. Clubs in Leagues One and Two have been monitoring the Albanian U21 international's situation throughout the summer but with the Blues having so far having been unwilling to allow him to move. However, with players coming back from injury and the 20-year-old keen to play regular football, it appears all but certain he will be sent out for a spell in the next few days. Saturday’s opponents AFC Wimbledon, who first made their interest known in May, are the frontrunners for his temporary signature with the Blues and the player both believed to prefer a switch to League One rather than League Two. Fourth-tier sides Salford City, who signed Town central defender Corrie Ndaba on loan at the weekend, Leyton Orient, where released striker Aaron Drinan has already scored twice, and Colchester United, where nine ex-Blues players are in the first-team squad, are also keen. Dobra impressed in pre-season and when featuring in Town’s early games in the campaign proper but his opportunities going forward would appear limited with the Blues having made several attacking additions over the summer. Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin are currently sidelined with injuries but manager Paul Cook said on Friday that he expects “everyone to be fit and available” next week and once their availability is confirmed it’s expected that the green light will be given for Dobra to go on loan. We understand that earlier in the summer Crewe Alexandra, MK Dons and Charlton were all interested but they are no longer maintaining their pursuit, in the case of the Railwaymen having signed former Blues academy youngster Ben Knight on loan from Manchester City instead. Last summer, Dobra turned down the chance to move to Crawley on loan, while Falkirk and Mansfield also made approaches. Town themselves could still make further additions to their squad before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, manager Cook having not ruled out taking the summer recruitment drive beyond its current total of 16. We understand adding another centre-half is under consideration despite the signings of George Edmundson from Rangers and Cameron Burgess from Accrington. Crystal Palace's Jaroslaw Jach was linked at the weekend but the Pole appears more likely to join Wigan Athletic.

Photo: Action Images



Cookycrew added 11:22 - Aug 25

Dobs is going to be a terrific player and I love his determination and positivity, but perhaps a short-term loan until January to a L1 team would be sensible to develop his game time further......but please let's have a recall option! 6

TractorCam added 11:25 - Aug 25

Shame but it makes sense, just hope we have a recall option as god forbid we have another injury crisis. 2

positivity added 11:31 - Aug 25

sensible, agree with the recall option being vital.



league one would be best, but not to another promotion contender (assuming we are a promotion contender!) 0

PhilTWTD added 11:41 - Aug 25

You can't have recalls in loans now. They were part of the old short-term loans. Can only be window to window these days. 0

NthQldITFC added 11:44 - Aug 25

I too think a recall option is really important, both in terms of covering us for injuries, but also on the off-chance that this terrific young player doesn't hold down a regular starting place in whichever side he is loaned to. He's really on the edge of commanding major minutes here, but I think maybe a half-season of loan will make him into a major player for us towards the end of our promotion charge this season. Good on yer, Dobs. 0

NthQldITFC added 11:45 - Aug 25

Oh. Just until January then! 0

Billysherlockblue added 12:16 - Aug 25

I think he should stay at Ipswich and be an impact sub. Smells of cook trying to please his new arrival s. This is just my opinion. Super blues forever 💙 0

ArnieM added 12:25 - Aug 25

It’s a shame coz he’s a really good honest lively player . But I accept he’ll struggle to get into this team st present so going out in loan will help his hand no end. Come a regular first teamer Dobs 👍 1

midastouch added 12:29 - Aug 25

It could work well if he gains valuable experience but personally I think he's already better than some of the ones we've signed and I'd rather we keep him. All we need is a couple of injuries and we could regret this one. 0

Sharkey added 12:30 - Aug 25

Nine at Colchester ? I can think of 4 from earlier = Smith , Gerken , Eastman , Noublé. Plus four this summer: Chambers, Sears ,Judge, Skuse . Whom have I forgotten?



0

Chrisd added 12:32 - Aug 25

He's shown PC that he wants to do well and he has responded positively to the manager's challenge. For Dobra to progress he needs to be playing regularly, not coming off the bench for 20-25 minute spells. He's not the finished article and there are a few creases he needs to iron out in his game, but he'll learn more about himself and his game by playing first team football week in, week out - not sitting on our bench. 0

timkatieadamitfc added 12:40 - Aug 25

Cannot believe anyone thinks this is a good idea, he’s shown great attitude right from the off saying he wanted to stay and fight for place, nearly every time he’s played people say he’s had good game on here, and with the exception of Edwards who has looked really impressive there’s no one who I think has justified being in in front of him, in fact I’m disappointed in one or two of our signings so far.

IMO he shouldn’t be playing for another division one club(sending him to a division 2 club would be nothing short of stupidity) he should be STARTING for us this Saturday and given a good run in the team, not just a game or two and shovelled to back of queue again, what’s the fcuking point of having an exciting player and not playing him/loaning him out, think billysherlockblue made a good point 0

