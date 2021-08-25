Trio Join Lowestoft on Loan

Wednesday, 25th Aug 2021 17:33 Blues youngsters Tommy Smith, Colin Oppong and Ola Bello have moved to Southern League Premier Division Central side Lowestoft Town on an initial month’s loan. Speaking to TWTD, Town U23s coach Kieron Dyer said to expect more of the club’s young players, including left-back Smith (pictued above), to move out on loan to gain experience of men’s football as part of the plan for his squad this season. Northern Ireland-born striker Oppong, 19, previously spent time with the Trawler Boys last season and also had a stint at Bury Town, as did Smith, 19, who has made one start and one sub appearance for the first team, both in cup competitions. Nigeria-born striker Bello, 18, was among those to impress in the U18s’ FA Youth Cup run last season. "I'd like to thank Ipswich for allowing us to take the boys on loan,” Lowestoft manager Jamie Godbold told his club’s official site. It means we now have really good depth and experience within the first team, and this will create competition for us. Oppong “Colin, we have seen before, and his physical presence will give us something we've liked at the top end of the pitch. “Ola is a pacy attacking player who can nick a goal and gives us good options in the number nine shirt. Tommy is a left-footed defender and will give us more senior defenders to pick from. "Everyone can see our start hasn't been what we would have wanted so now with the extra competition, our battle has to start amongst ourselves on the training pitch. Bello “If we can push each other for more in the right way I've got no doubt we can start to put together some good sequences.” The trio could make their first appearances of their spell in the home game against Alvechurch on Saturday. Meanwhile, U23s winger Ross Crane has joined National League South Concord Rangers on loan.

Photo: Matchday Images



Oldboy added 18:41 - Aug 25

Can only be a good thing for them and us. Good luck lads 0

ArnieM added 18:42 - Aug 25

Well we’re shifting them out now aren’t we. 0

