Free Cup Ticket Redeemable For West Ham U21s Tie

Thursday, 26th Aug 2021 11:00

Season ticket holders who renewed their seats at the end of 2020/21 can redeem their free cup ticket for the Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham’s U21s on Tuesday 14th September (KO 7.45pm).

Fans can get their free tickets from 10am today until kick-off on the day of the match, the Blues’ first fixture in the competition this season.

Full details and a step-by-step guide to the process of redeeming tickets are on the club website.

Town also play Gillingham away and Colchester United at home in their Papa John's Trophy group.





Photo: Matchday Images