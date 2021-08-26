McGavin Set to Join King's Lynn on Loan

Thursday, 26th Aug 2021 11:44 Outcast midfielder Brett McGavin has reportedly agreed to join Vanarama National League King's Lynn Town on loan. The 21-year-old was among those told he could move on at the end of last season and has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season, although along with Myles Kenlock without featuring in their matches. Now, according to Suffolk News, the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer is to join the Linnets on a long-term loan spell to in order to get senior game-time with confirmation of the move expected today. McGavin, the son of former Blues youth player and head of academy recruitment Steve, has made 10 senior starts and one sub appearance for Town having come through the academy. Contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further year, McGavin spent a brief spell on loan in Scotland with Ayr United last season making one sub appearance having previously had a stint on loan at Concord Rangers.

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorFrog added 11:48 - Aug 26

Good news. Clearly being here when the transfer window closes would be terrible for him if he won't be playing any matches, but he played well during his few appearances last year so I would prefer for him to be sent out on loan and re-evaluated on his return than just released. 2

FrankMarshall added 11:57 - Aug 26

Will be a brilliant signing for Kings Lynn. 1

Cookycrew added 12:01 - Aug 26

There is definitely a quality player in there. He always looks so comfortable on the ball, his pass success rate is excellent, he is a very good at taking set pieces, free-kicks & corners. Unfortunately pace is not part of his armour....and that is one of PCook main criteria. I would have thought a L2 loan would have been preferable level to give the game time. 1

WeWereZombies added 12:08 - Aug 26

Midfield schemer or dreamer? (Sorry, Phil...) 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 12:17 - Aug 26

Was decent at times and should do well at Kings Lynn 1

markchips added 12:33 - Aug 26

Just Kenlock to go then by the look of things. 0

muccletonjoe added 12:57 - Aug 26

Treated unfairly imo. Wasn't part of the horror shows last season and told to train with U23s when he came back. 1

Linkboy13 added 13:03 - Aug 26

Dosent look like the lad hasn't got a future at Ipswich which is a shame because he's a good kid. Did ok in his rare appearances for the first team. But the fact no EFL team's came in for him sums things up really. Hope he does well at Kings Lynn and attracts attention from league two clubs. 0

