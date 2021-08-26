McGavin Set to Join King's Lynn on Loan
Thursday, 26th Aug 2021 11:44
Outcast midfielder Brett McGavin has reportedly agreed to join Vanarama National League King's Lynn Town on loan.
The 21-year-old was among those told he could move on at the end of last season and has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season, although along with Myles Kenlock without featuring in their matches.
Now, according to Suffolk News, the Bury St Edmunds-based schemer is to join the Linnets on a long-term loan spell to in order to get senior game-time with confirmation of the move expected today.
McGavin, the son of former Blues youth player and head of academy recruitment Steve, has made 10 senior starts and one sub appearance for Town having come through the academy.
Contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further year, McGavin spent a brief spell on loan in Scotland with Ayr United last season making one sub appearance having previously had a stint on loan at Concord Rangers.
