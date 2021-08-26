McGavin's King's Lynn Move Confirmed

Thursday, 26th Aug 2021 16:28 Midfielder Brett McGavin’s move to Vanarama National League King’s Lynn Town on a season-long loan has been confirmed. The 21-year-old was among those told he could move on at the end of 2020/21 and has been training with the U23s since the start of pre-season, although along with Myles Kenlock without featuring in their matches. Bury St Edmunds-born McGavin, the son of former Blues youth player and head of academy recruitment Steve, has made 10 senior starts and one sub appearance for Town having come through the academy. Contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further year, McGavin spent a brief spell on loan in Scotland with Ayr United last season making one sub appearance having previously had a stint on loan at Concord Rangers. New signing | Linnets bring in McGavin https://t.co/VWSM01bAdY#WeAreLynn pic.twitter.com/6a6kEXH7KQ — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) August 26, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



