Coulson: Debut Alright But More to Come

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 06:00 New recruit Hayden Coulson felt his debut display last week was “alright” but has promised there is better to come during his season-long loan from Middlesbrough. Coulson completed one hour of Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons before making way for another summer signing in Matt Penney, who agreed a two-year deal in June after arriving on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield Wednesday, who were relegated to League One. It was Coulson’s first senior start after he played in Boro’s 3-0 home defeat by Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of last season, making his 49th first team appearance in all competitions for the Teessiders after joining them when he was still at school. Coulson, 23, said: “Personally, I felt I did alright last week, but at the same time I didn’t think it was one of my better games. I just need to get used to how the gaffer wants us to play and settle down. There’s more to come, definitely. “The move here had been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks or more and it was just trying to get everything sorted, so it was nice to finally get out there and get some minutes. “I was excited about it and even leading up to it, getting a tour of the stadium, the training ground and all the facilities. “Now it’s about pushing on and getting the club back into the Championship. It’s good to be wanted here by the gaffer for what he sees as a promotion push. “It was frustrating in the lead-up to the move. I got struck by Covid when I was still at Middlesbrough, so that delayed it for a week or two and it was good to get out there at last. “To be honest, the Covid took a little bit out of me. Three or four days after testing positive I had a couple of days where I was stuck in bed but after I was up again, and then when I got back to training, I got back to normal. When I was back on the treadmill I really got going again.”

Asked how long it might take him to gain full match fitness, Coulson replied: “The game time comes round pretty quickly to be fair and you soon get used to it, as long as you are starting that is “It takes longer if you’re only training and running, so I’d say another game or two and I should be ready. There are loads of games coming up and it will be a busy season.” Coulson and Penney seem set to be rivals for the left-back berth in manager Paul Cook’s team, which has yet to win this season after recording two draws and two defeats in their four League One fixtures to date, plus a Carabao Cup KO by an under-strength Newport County. “It’s good to have some competition for places because it helps to drive the squad to do better,” added Coulson. “It’s one of them where if a player gets injured the one who is coming in has to be ready to go and come in and take charge. I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer and he knows I came here to play and get as many games as possible under my belt. “Any player wanting to play regularly has to perform in training, as well as in games, and keep it going.” Regarding Cook’s preferred “front foot” approach, Coulson continued: “It’s a lot different to what I was used to at Middlesbrough so it’s just about getting used to the change again. “He definitely wants us to play football from the back and be an attacking team, and I prefer that as my favourite style of play. That was another thing that ticked a box and helped to persuade me to come here. “It definitely helps me to have an attacking edge to my game. The gaffer knows I like to get forward when I have a chance – he’s said I should bomb on and do my thing whenever I can – so I’m looking forward to it. “I’ve played left-back, on the left of midfield, left-wing, right-wing and I don’t mind any of them to be fair. They all involve doing a specific job and it’s all about knowing that job and what is expected of you. “The further forward I am, the more chance there is of me getting among the goals and providing assists for others to score. “I even fancy getting involved in set pieces and I was trying a few in training the other day. “They were going well – I hit a few into the top corner! I can provide crosses, I can get in the box and hopefully I can get some good numbers this season for Ipswich.” Coulson, whose Middlesbrough contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2023, isn’t looking too far ahead in terms of his future. He said: “This move to Ipswich is hopefully going to be about me getting regular game time, which is what I feel I need at this stage of my career. “The Middlesbrough squad isn’t the largest at the moment but I felt I needed to get out and play regularly if possible. “I’ve been with Boro for a few years. I was 14 when I was playing at a tournament in Redcar for my Saturday or Sunday team and they spotted me. “I had been at both Newcastle and Sunderland prior to this but I think I was a bit too young when I was with them. I mean, I was only six or seven when I was at Sunderland, and it was a bit too much at that age. It wasn’t in terms of enjoyment but it was a bit forward for everything. “After Middlesbrough came in for me I just cracked on from there. There was speculation about Newcastle being interested in me a couple of seasons ago and there have been a few clubs who wanted to sign me, whether permanently or on loan, and it was Boro’s decision what they wanted to do. “They thought it was best to get me out on loan now because I have another year left on my contract after this season and I agreed. “Yes, it would have been nice to stay around a club where I’ve been for a while now and play in the Championship, but all things considered I think this was my best option. Whatever happens next year, who knows?”

Photo: Matchday Images



