Ndaba Signs New Deal

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 08:20 Central defender Corrie Ndaba has signed a new two-year contract with the deal including an option for a further season. Ndaba, who joined the club as a full-time academy scholar at 16, is now tied to the Blues until at least 2023. The 21-year-old joined League Two Salford City on a season-long loan last week and made his debut in their 1-0 home defeat to Swindon, who featured another Town loanee, striker Tyreece Simpson. The Republic of Ireland U21 call-up has made four senior starts and one sub appearance for the Blues but is yet to feature in a league match. Dubliner Ndaba has previously had spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford City and Ayr United.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



muccletonjoe added 08:32 - Aug 27

Obviously Cook sees something in the lad 0

Linkboy13 added 09:05 - Aug 27

Deserved his new contract by going out on loan at Ayr United and impressing. So many of our over hyped youngsters go out on loan and can't even get a game. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments