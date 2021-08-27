Cook: We Could Still Sign One Or Two More

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 09:54 Boss Paul Cook says that if the Blues can sign one or two more players which will improve the squad before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, then they’ll do it. Town have already made 16 additions this summer but Cook says the business may not yet have stopped. Asked what he’s like on deadline day, whether he likes a dabble in the market in the final hours, Cook joked: “I’m trying to get Mark to sign a player from Azerbaijan, imagine the complications in that one? Let’s see if [CEO] Mark Ashton can get that one over the line! “No, listen, we’ve been working so hard, Mark, [chief operations officer] Luke [Werhun], [head of performance] Andy [Rolls], everyone at the club has worked so hard over the last few months they really have. “As we come up to transfer deadline day, will we do more business? I feel we will. If we don’t do more business will we be happy? One hundred per cent. “We’ve had amazing support from our owners, absolutely in terms of recruiting players brought in, staff, everything. The reality is that when that window closes, that will be the door shut and we need start getting on the road to run. “If we can get on that road quicker with everyone in place and fit and healthy, then the reality is we’re going to get to where we want to be quicker. “The challenges ahead are just the improvement in the team to win games now to get that pattern into the team that’s really required. “At the minute, the patterns are indifferent. When you watch us play, we’re indifferent. We need to take that pattern away and become something where you know they are consistent. Once you get a consistent team you’ll get consistent results.” Why does he want further recruits? “I just love signing players lads, I just always have, it keeps you guys on your toes! “I think us managers always need more players. It’s something I learned quite young form the senior managers, never let them know that you’re happy with what you’ve got. “I’m absolutely delighted with my squad at Ipswich, I’ve got to tell you that. I really, really am. “If we can get one or two players in that make us better and help and improve the squad for that long run ahead, then we’ll do it. “If we can’t do that, then there’s total happiness from the staff and everyone within the building that we’ve got a squad equipped. “Let’s see what the next few days brings. If it brings something that’s good, I’m sure you boys will be delighted. If it doesn’t, then there’ll be no disappointment around here, we’ve got a very strong squad.” Quizzed on whether he can be asked which areas of the squad he’s looking to strengthen, Cook responded: “No you may not ask!” We understand adding another centre-half has been under consideration and could be one of the areas to see another signing before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday.

