Cook on Dobra Loan Plans
Friday, 27th Aug 2021 10:07
Town boss Paul Cook says Armando Dobra could be one of a couple of players going out on loan before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.
Quizzed on whether he will be willing to allow the Albania U21 international to depart for a spell with tomorrow’s League One opponents AFC Wimbledon and League Two sides Salford, Colchester and Leyton Orient all keen, Cook said: “We’re going to step through all those things one step at a time.
“The most important thing is that we protect ourselves and look after ourselves and we also have an eye on every player’s future development.
“There’s no better way in football to develop than playing football and it’s something that we want to do.
“Sometimes with young lads today, I feel people are in a hurry sometimes to get out on loan and to do stuff.
“These lads have been training with the first team all summer, we’ve learnt so much about them, numerous players, not just Corrie [Ndaba, who moved to Salford on loan last week].
“Going forward, as the injuries, hopefully clear up for us, the reality is we might let one or two go out on loan, that would obviously be over the next few days.”
Along with Dobra, young left-back Bailey Clements is likely to be among those under consideration to be sent out for a spell.
Cook says that if Dobra is sent out it’s with a view to his development rather than marking the end of his time with the Blues.
“One hundred per cent, Dobs is an absolutely cracking kid, he’s a pleasure to work with every day,” the Blues boss enthused.
“He’s got a real desire to get better, he trains so hard, he wants to learn, he wants to just grow as a young player.
“If he’s not going to be coming on as sub or he’s not going to be playing, obviously with Sone Aluko being back fit etc, then the reality is for his development, he will play football, and that will see him come back to Ipswich Town in the hope that his development sees him progress towards our first team even more.”
Photo: Action Images
