Cook: Ndaba Has Been Doing Really Well

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 10:26 Town boss Paul Cook has outlined why young centre-half Corrie Ndaba has been handed a new contract having joined League Two Salford City on loan last week. The 21-year-old Dubliner has penned a deal which will tie him to the Blues until 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. “He’s a left-footed centre-half, that’s the first one, natural balance in your team, that’s what the boy brings,” Cook said. “He’s naturally aggressive, he wants to engage and have contact. He’s still very much learning the game tactically and how teams want to penetrate with movement and how they can suck you out of positions. “We made the decision, I thought he was doing really well, he played a couple of good games in the first team, especially the Newport one at home, and a loan move for him at this stage of his career is great for him and it’s also great for us. “We can watch him, we can gauge his progress and hopefully he can sustain playing league football which is so important.”

Photo: Matchday Images



