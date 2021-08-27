U18s at Peterborough

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 16:41

Town’s U18s are in action away against Peterborough United at their academy training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

Adem Atay's side have won one - last week’s 3-2 win at home to Wigan - and lost one - a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - so far this season and sit fifth in the early-season Professional Development League Two South table.

Posh, whose academy moved up to category two this season, have also won one and lost one so far this season and are similarly fifth in the PDL2 North.





Photo: TWTD