Centre-Half Stewart in Northern Ireland U19s Squad

Friday, 27th Aug 2021 17:21

Young Blues centre-half Cameron Stewart has been named in the Northern Ireland U19s squad for two home friendlies against the Faroe Islands early next month.

The Northern Irish youngsters face the Faroese at Mourneview Park in Lurgan next Wednesday, then at The Oval in Belfast two days later.

Stewart, 18, joined the Blues from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed one-year professional deal in the summer.

The Ballymena-born defender, who has started both Town's U23s games this season, has previously won Northern Ireland caps at U17 level.

Northern Ireland U19s: Josh Clarke (Bournemouth), Dylan Berry (Norwich City), Henry Jeffcott (Arsenal), Lewis Mackinnon (Rangers), Michael Forbes (West Ham United), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Cameron Stewart (Ipswich Town), Sean McAllister (Everton), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Dane McCullough (Burnley), Matty Carson (Southampton), Charlie Allen (Leeds United), Terry Devlin (Dungannon Swifts), Caolan McBride (Aston Villa), Isaac Price (Everton), Jamie McDonnell (Nottingham Forest), Jamie Donley (Tottenham Hotspur), Euan Williams (Charlton Athletic), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Matthew Lusty (Larne), Ciaran McGuckin (Rotherham United), Conor Falls (Huddersfield Town).





Photo: Matchday Images