Pigott Starts For Blues Against Former Club Wimbledon

Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 14:22 Striker Joe Pigott returns to the Blues’ XI as Town host his old club AFC Wimbledon with Macauley Bonne missing from the squad having picked up a knock. Town are otherwise unchanged from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, while Sone Aluko is among the subs in the league for the first time having returned from injury. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Fraser, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Penney, Carroll, Aluko, Barry, Jackson. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Lawrence, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Alexander, Hartigan, Palmer, Assal, Pressley, McCormick, Heneghan. Subs: Oualah, Marsh, Chislett, Rudoni, Mebude, Guinness-Walker, Kalambayi. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Trac70 added 14:30 - Aug 28

There's a horrible "rumour" on twitter that he's returned to QPR with a bad injury. Please note I said "rumour". 0

Billysherlockblue added 14:37 - Aug 28

Lets give it our all blues.leave nothing on the pitch and we.ll win. Good team! I hope bonne is ok . Super blues forever 💙 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:50 - Aug 28

Trac ,hope thats proved to be unfounded, he was going to be a major player this season .Hope it is nothing more than a knock.

0

Robson81 added 14:55 - Aug 28

Feed the Pig and he will score! COYB 💙 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:03 - Aug 28

Someone mentioned this possibility the other day and I’ve wondered about it for a while. Is there an issue with the pitches at Playford Road? I’m thinking more about how hard or soft the surface is as they always look like bowling greens in terms of grass wear. We’ve got all this extra sports science and fitness “expertise” and analysis and injuries seem to keep coming!! Although are we worse than others? Let’s be honest we don’t focus on other teams long term injury stats. 0

