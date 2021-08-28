Ipswich Town 0-0 AFC Wimbledon - Half-Time

Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 15:58 Town’s home game with AFC Wimbledon remains 0-0 at half-time. Striker Joe Pigott returned to the Blues’ XI against his old club with Macauley Bonne missing from the squad having picked up a knock. Town were otherwise unchanged from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, while Sone Aluko was among the subs in the league for the first time having returned from injury. There was no place for Armando Dobra on the bench with the Albanian U21 international looking set to go out on loan earlier this week with Colchester showing strong interest. Heavy rain before kick-off had subsided prior to the players from both teams taking a knee mainly to applause but also muted some boos. Town began the game on the front foot and in the fourth minute Scott Fraser shot at goal from just outside the area but without overly testing Wombles number one Nik Tzanev. Wimbledon started to come into the game more as the quarter-hour approached with the Blues clearing somewhat aimlessly on occasion and on others were caught in possession trying to overplay out from the back. On 16 Dons skipper Alex Woodyard was booked for a foul on Pigott, who had been booed by his old fans from his first touch. Town quickly regained full control with dangerous low crosses from the right from Kane Vincent-Young and Wes Burns both failing to find team-mate in the box, while Rekeem Harper shot into keeper Tzanev’s midriff from distance. In the 22nd minute, Vincent-Young tricked his way past a couple of Wimbledon defenders on the right of the box before teeing-up Pigott, whose shot pole-axed Dons striker Ollie Palmer, who required attention before continuing. Two minutes later, Coulson did well to dispossess Palmer as the striker worked his way into the area with the Blues not for the first time looking troubled when run at by Wimbledon attackers. Town continued to dominate but with the Dons presenting a threat on the counter. On 31 Henry Lawrence crossed from the right and Aaron Pressley diverted it well over when under pressure from Cameron Burgess. It looked a very decent opportunity. Four minutes later, Palmer headed an Anthony Hartigan corner from the left against Blues skipper Lee Evans and on to the roof of Vaclav Hladky’s net. From a subsequent Wimbledon flag-kick, the Blues broke quickly. Pigott sent Burns away down the right, the Welshman cut inside to Fraser, who turned it on to Harper, whose shot from the edge of the box deflected over off a defender. Town continued to dominate but without being able to create a really clear-cut opportunity. On 42 Kyle Edwards, who had had another lively half down the left, shot towards goal from a central area not far outside the area but Tzanev was able to claim down to his right. Moments before the fourth official indicated an additional one minute, Hartigan became the second Dons player to be shown a yellow card after pulling back Edwards. Just before referee David Rock ended an entertaining half, Evans shot high and wide from 40 yards after latching on to a Tzanev clearance with the keeper well out of his goal. The Blues had been on top for the vast majority of the half playing some good stuff at times, but without creating much in the way of clear-cut opportunities. At the other end, Town hadn’t always looked comfortable with Wimbledon a threat on the break, indeed Pressley’s chance was probably the best of the half, something Town will have to be very wary of after the break. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson, Harper, Evans (c), Burns, Fraser, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Penney, Carroll, Aluko, Barry, Jackson. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Lawrence, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Alexander, Hartigan, Palmer, Assal, Pressley, McCormick, Heneghan. Subs: Oualah, Marsh, Chislett, Rudoni, Mebude, Guinness-Walker, Kalambayi. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Billysherlockblue added 16:58 - Aug 28

Im sick with this result. Ill comment later. Our midfield knackered. Wimbledon changed tactics last 20 and we did not counteract. Im just sick. Sick. Sick. Super blues forever 💙 0

itfckenty added 17:00 - Aug 28

Disgusting result in all honesty, Cook will have a lot of questions to answer. 2

19781981twtd added 17:06 - Aug 28

2 up draw 2.2 not good enough laughing stock hand picked team by manager that is a one trick pony no plan b being out witted by less experienced managers gelling time is over no more excuses put your hands up mr cook you F***ed up again 0

