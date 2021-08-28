Ipswich Town 2-2 AFC Wimbledon - Match Report

Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 17:02 Town are still waiting for their first win of the season after AFC Wimbledon scored deep in injury time to come from two goals behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Portman Road. Joe Pigott, who joined Town after leaving the Dons in the summer, put the Blues in front from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after Wes Burns had been fouled, then Burns made it 2-0 two minutes later, before Ben Heneghan pulled one back for the visitors on 58. Town looked on their way to their first win of the campaign until Jack Rudoni scored a second for the Dons five minutes into injury time. Pigott returned to the Blues’ XI against his old club with Macauley Bonne missing from the squad having picked up a knock. Town were otherwise unchanged from last week’s 2-2 home draw with MK Dons, while Sone Aluko was among the subs in the league for the first time having returned from injury. There was no place for Armando Dobra on the bench with the Albanian U21 international looking set to go out on loan earlier this week with Colchester showing strong interest. Heavy rain before kick-off had subsided prior to the players from both teams taking a knee mainly to applause but also muted some boos. Town began the game on the front foot and in the fourth minute Scott Fraser shot at goal from just outside the area but without overly testing Wombles number one Nik Tzanev. Wimbledon started to come into the game more as the quarter-hour approached with the Blues clearing somewhat aimlessly on occasion and on others were caught in possession trying to overplay out from the back. On 16 Dons skipper Alex Woodyard was booked for a foul on Pigott, who had been booed by his old fans from his first touch. Town quickly regained full control with dangerous low crosses from the right from Kane Vincent-Young and Burns both failing to find team-mate in the box, while Rekeem Harper shot into keeper Tzanev’s midriff from distance. In the 22nd minute, Vincent-Young tricked his way past a couple of Wimbledon defenders on the right of the box before teeing-up Pigott, whose shot pole-axed Dons striker Ollie Palmer, who required attention before continuing. Two minutes later, Coulson did well to dispossess Palmer as the striker worked his way into the area with the Blues not for the first time looking troubled when run at by Wimbledon attackers. Town continued to dominate but with the Dons presenting a threat on the counter. On 31 Henry Lawrence crossed from the right and Aaron Pressley diverted it well over when under pressure from Cameron Burgess. It looked a very decent opportunity.

Four minutes later, Palmer headed an Anthony Hartigan corner from the left against Blues skipper Lee Evans and on to the roof of Vaclav Hladky’s net. From a subsequent Wimbledon flag-kick, the Blues broke quickly. Pigott sent Burns away down the right, the Welshman cut inside to Fraser, who turned it on to Harper, whose shot from the edge of the box deflected over off a defender. Town continued to dominate but without being able to create a really clear-cut opportunity. On 42 Kyle Edwards, who had had another lively half down the left, shot towards goal from a central area not far outside the area but Tzanev was able to claim down to his right. Moments before the fourth official indicated an additional one minute, Hartigan became the second Dons player to be shown a yellow card after pulling back Edwards. Just before referee David Rock ended an entertaining half, Evans shot high and wide from 40 yards after latching on to a Tzanev clearance with the keeper well out of his goal. The Blues had been on top for the vast majority of the half playing some good stuff at times, but without creating much in the way of clear-cut opportunities. At the other end, Town hadn’t always looked comfortable with Wimbledon a threat on the break, indeed Pressley’s chance was probably the best of the half. Hayden Coulson, who had enjoyed an impressive first 45 minutes, struck Town’s first effort of the second period, cutting inside before hitting a right-foot effort which flew well wide. The early minutes of the second half followed the same pattern as the first and in the 52nd minute the Blues were awarded a penalty. Burns was fed in on the right of the box and touched it beyond Will Nightingale, who pulled him back. Referee Rock pointed straight to the spot and booked Nightingale. Former Dons striker Pigott stepped up and calmly stroked the ball to Tzanev’s left as the keeper dived to his right for his second goal in a Town shirt. Two minutes later, the Blues were two in front. Again the ball was played in front of Burns on the right of the box by Vincent-Young and this time the Welshman smashed a shot across Tzanev and into the corner of the net for his first goal for Town. However, the two-goal lead last only four minutes. Edwards fouled Lawrence to the right of the box, Hartigan sent the free-kick into the area, it flicked off Pigott’s head and Heneghan nodded across Hladky and into the corner of the net. Heneghan wasn’t too far away from a second in the 63rd minute when allowed a free header from a corner from the right but this time his effort was straight against Pigott. Wimbledon, who had swapped Pressley for Mebude just after the hour mark, made a double change on 70 with Rudoni and Nesta Guinness-Walker replacing Luke McCormick and Cheye Alexander. Town started to look more in control and more threatening, but on 74 their defensive frailties were in evidence again when Palmer was allowed to bring an overhit Rudoni cross from the right in from the other flank before hitting a shot which Hladky palmed behind for a corner. The Blues’ second goalscorer Burns was forced off in the 77th minute having taken a knock. Janoi Donacien, who made a quick dash down the tunnel, presumably to get his shirt, came on in his place a minute later with Vincent-Young then swapped for Aluko, who was making his Town league debut. Two minutes later, Hladky was booked for stealing five or so yards as he prepared to take a free-kick. Town continued to have jittery moments at the back as the Dons pushed for an equaliser, while the home crowd got behind their team. On 87 Coulson was warmly applauded off after a very impressive performance at left-back with Matt Penney taking over. Two minutes later, Harper was teed-up on the edge of the box following a Town break but slipped as he shot and the ball flew well over. Town had only a minute of additional time to see out when the Wombles levelled. From a corner on the right, Heneghan’s header was saved by Hladky, but the Czech keeper couldn’t hold on and Rudoni slammed into the net from close range. There was no time left for the Blues to hit back and for the third home league match out of three this season Town had to be content with a 2-2 draw. At the whistles boos briefly rang out, as they had done after last week’s game against MK Dons had ended in the same scoreline. Once again, the game was all but won with the Blues’ defensive vulnerabilities again losing them two points. The Blues are now 21st with a trip to Wycombe, who were beaten 3-1 at Sunderland today, scheduled for next week but potentially set to be postponed due to international calls for the Chairboys. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young (Aluko 78), Woolfenden, Burgess, Coulson (Penney 87), Harper, Evans (c), Burns (Donacien 78), Fraser, Edwards, Pigott. Unused: Holy, Carroll, Barry, Jackson. AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Lawrence, Woodyard (c), Nightingale, Alexander (Guinness-Walker 70), Hartigan, Palmer, Assal, Pressley (Mebude 61), McCormick (Rudoni 70), Heneghan. Unused: Oualah, Marsh, Chislett, Kalambayi. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire). Att: 19,051 (AFC Wimbledon: 611).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Blue1990 added 17:04 - Aug 28

The more things change the more they stay the same. 2

DJpatrovers1 added 17:06 - Aug 28

Tactics at 2-1 up very questionable, 2 extremely poor goals to concede, same manner as Cheltenham!

Played well at start of 2nd half but after their first goal we went back into our shell.

Burgess, Coulson & Burns with good performances.

Very very frustrating 2

FrankMarshall added 17:06 - Aug 28

Thought we played some great football at times and some of our attacking play was excellent.Not impressed with our defence, we need someone like James Wilson at the back to organise things. 1

Spanishblueblood added 17:08 - Aug 28

I don't know who is in charge of team fitness but after 60 mins, we look dead on our feet!! Harper and Evans isn't working for me, Harper looks so unfit.

Hladky is just not good enough but neither is Holy!! We also need to learn how to defend set pieces but it doesn't help having a keeper who is rooted to his line!!

Plenty of work to be done I'm afraid! 0

PackwoodBlue added 17:09 - Aug 28

This will hurt more than any so far for PC. I remain 100% behind him. Very frustrating today though that we can't hang on to a lead and get that much needed first win. 1

chepstowblue added 17:09 - Aug 28

If the alarm bells weren't ringing after 3 games, they should be in full chime now. And if they're not then take a look at the table. Not so much the fact that we're in the bottom four, but the gap up to the play offs. Weigh that up with the opposition we've faced compared to Wigan for example and start to fret. I'm not being alarmist, it's a truly desperate start and a very worrying predicament. 5

TimmyH added 17:09 - Aug 28

Well the frustration is just starting to creep in now after this debacle not to win todays match after going 2-0 up. It really looks like we can't defend for toffee.



How many honestly on this site before the start of this season would have looked at this months fixtures and though 'well I doubt we'll win any of them'? I know it's early days but the bar has to raised at this club as we've bought a fair few players that were 'supposedly out of reach' if it wasn't for the new owners (Paul Cooks words, not mine). 5

tractorboybig added 17:09 - Aug 28

dont worry happy clappers have faith

0

grubbyoik added 17:10 - Aug 28

Still waiting for Evans to show me why Cook rates him so highly.. he doesn't break the lines.. passes the way he faces.. and has no bite or energy.. but he's Cooks new all action midfielder.. don't see it myself 0

The_Assassin added 17:10 - Aug 28

No more talk of giving them time to gel!! It’s past that now! 0

GatesofDelirium added 17:10 - Aug 28

Sitting back on a 2-1 lead for the last 25 minutes is simply not good enough. We invited the opposition to attack and coughed up a last minute goal from a set piece. Defensively and mentally we look very fragile.

2

pup12 added 17:10 - Aug 28

Without Richardson Cook no good !!??? 1

pup12 added 17:10 - Aug 28

Without Richardson Cook no good !!??? 0

pup12 added 17:10 - Aug 28

Without Richardson Cook no good !!??? 0

CoopersRedJersey added 17:10 - Aug 28

Not the August anyone wanted and certainly didn't expect to end it in the bottom 4!

Need to get behind them for a more positive September!!

I do however remain unconvinced by Hladky 2

midastouch added 17:10 - Aug 28

No wins in August, simply not good enough. 3

RSblue added 17:11 - Aug 28

The initial gelling period should now be finished. Today was not good enough and these are games we should be closing out with ease. Big Improvement needed and the players now need to deliver 0

andysteed007 added 17:11 - Aug 28

And the wait continues still don't like wolfy at the back why do we concede so late we can't keep switched on for 96 minutes so frustrating 0

LimerickTractorBoy added 17:12 - Aug 28

Devastating goal to concede. But we seem to be cursed with bad luck and bad defending.

It will turn.

Supporters need to try and stay calm and support.

Easier said then done I know.

COYB 0

runningout added 17:13 - Aug 28

Midfield is still soft. Would have been lucky to get 3 points from this. Almost glad we are dropping points as things are not rosey enough to succeed. Some players are expecting opposition to just rollover as their effort levels are a insult. Sorry to be cheesed off 0

Nobbysnuts added 17:15 - Aug 28

Don't panic everyone...we are still gelling...😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 cook out. Enough is enough.... 0

ringwoodblue added 17:16 - Aug 28

Gutted!



I’d give Holy a go next game and I really hope Edmundson is fit as boy, do we need to defend set pieces much much better than we are atm. 0

TractorBoy79 added 17:16 - Aug 28

I didn’t watch the match today so perhaps I should be careful with my criticism.



I shall stick to facts rather than allow my emotions to get the better of my writing.



PC has a record standing at below 20% when it comes to matches won!

We have now conceded in every match this season and 2 in each of the 5 league matches

We now sit 4th bottom (relegation zone).



I am a traditionalist when it comes to my views on football management. Allowing a manger time with confidence and backing is key to success but I am becoming very concerned by each of the above points.



PC does not appear to have improved results and the defending (at times from the front) is amateur. PC needs help in this area and fast before the board are forced into making some tough decisions.



Enough said, big improvement required!



0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments