On-Loan Simpson Nets First Senior Goal

Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 19:32 On-loan Blues striker Tyreece Simpson netted his first senior goal to see Swindon Town to a 1-0 victory over Mansfield at the County Ground. Simpson slammed home from close range from a cross from former Blues loanee Jonny Williams in the 59th minute. Ex-Town men Elliott Hewitt and Oli Hawkins were in the Stags side. The 19-year-old, who is with the Robins for the season, has started all six of their games so far. get in 1-0 pic.twitter.com/yxMreWWl8x — Ian (@jiff1967) August 28, 2021 Ipswich being Ipswich, lets focus on the positives 👍



8 of our 11 loan signings featured today, with 7 of them on the winning side. Props to @tyreecesimpson9 for his first senior goal, @CorrieNdaba and Bert White for their clean sheets 👏#itfc #WeAreSalford #stfc #Gosport pic.twitter.com/Yv89pTtffE — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) August 28, 2021

Photo: TWTD



midastouch added 20:02 - Aug 28

Can we have him back please? 0

