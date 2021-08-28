On-Loan Simpson Nets First Senior Goal
Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 19:32
On-loan Blues striker Tyreece Simpson netted his first senior goal to see Swindon Town to a 1-0 victory over Mansfield at the County Ground.
Simpson slammed home from close range from a cross from former Blues loanee Jonny Williams in the 59th minute. Ex-Town men Elliott Hewitt and Oli Hawkins were in the Stags side.
The 19-year-old, who is with the Robins for the season, has started all six of their games so far.
Photo: TWTD
