On-Loan Simpson Nets First Senior Goal
Saturday, 28th Aug 2021 19:32

On-loan Blues striker Tyreece Simpson netted his first senior goal to see Swindon Town to a 1-0 victory over Mansfield at the County Ground.

Simpson slammed home from close range from a cross from former Blues loanee Jonny Williams in the 59th minute. Ex-Town men Elliott Hewitt and Oli Hawkins were in the Stags side.

The 19-year-old, who is with the Robins for the season, has started all six of their games so far.


Photo: TWTD



midastouch added 20:02 - Aug 28
Can we have him back please?
