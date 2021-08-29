Blues Linked With Brighton Keeper Walton

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 09:45 Town are reportedly showing interest in Brighton keeper Christian Walton, along with Nottingham Forest and Derby County. According to Football Insider, the Seagulls have made the 25-year-old available late in the window having reduced their asking price with the Blues said to be readying an offer. Earlier in the window, Forest and Derby were keen on Walton along with Norwich, Swansea, Bournemouth and Luton but with Brighton asking too big a fee. The Premier League side are understood to prefer a permanent deal to a loan having received plenty of requests regarding the latter. Walton was widely tipped to be on Town’s radar this summer having played for Paul Cook during a loan spell at Wigan Athletic during their 2017/18 League One title-winning campaign and also the following season in the Championship. Town were always expected to sign two keepers during this transfer window with Cook believed to have told both David Cornell - who is now with Peterborough - and Tomas Holy they could move on. Vaclav Hladky was signed from Salford in June and has played every League One game so far but has had a difficult start to his time with the Blues. Wadebridge-born Walton, who is 6ft 5in tall, was a schoolboy with Plymouth’s academy before moving on to the youth set-up at Brighton. A former England U19, U20 and U21 international, Walton has made six starts for the Seagulls and has had spells on loan with Bury, back with the Pilgrims, Luton, Southend and Blackburn in addition to his time with the Latics.

