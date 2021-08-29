Town Linked With Late Morsy Dash

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 11:21 Town are being linked with an ambitious late window move for Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, who captained Paul Cook’s Wigan and Chesterfield sides. According to the EADT, Town have begun discussions with Boro regarding the 29-year-old, who was shown a straight red card late in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn, ahead of Tuesday's 11pm deadline. While Morsy is a regular for the Teessiders it’s believed the Egyptian international could potentially be available at the right price with manager Neil Warnock having a number of midfield options. Early in the window, Morsy began following Town on Twitter leading to speculation that a reunion with Cook might be on the cards. Defensive midfielder Morsy was a youth player with hometown club Wolves and Port Vale where he made his breakthrough into senior football. Cook took him to the Spireites in July 2013 and helped them to the League Two title in his first season, before he joined the Latics for a fee of £200,000 in January 2016 prior to the Blues boss taking over at the DW Stadium. Morsy helped Wigan to the League One titles in 2015/16 and under Cook 2017/18. While a Latic, Morsy spent time on loan at Barnsley and joined Boro in September 2020, signing a three-year deal. Town’s interest in Brighton keeper Walton, which emerged earlier today, is also said to be further progressed than initially claimed with talks reportedly advanced.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



LegendofthePhoenix added 11:26 - Aug 29

We need a solid defensive midfielder - Skuse always protected our back four - as well as a top goalkeeper. Get these two done and I will have my faith in Cook restored. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments