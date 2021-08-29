Pigott: Gutted About the Result But We’re Still Building

Sunday, 29th Aug 2021 11:37 Striker Joe Pigott says he’s “more than certain” that Town will get their season on track soon, despite having gone through August without recording a win. The Blues were denied that first victory deep in injury time in yesterday’s 2-2 home draw with AFC Wimbledon when sub Jack Rudoni slammed in a rebound from close range. Pigott, who joined Town on a free transfer after leaving the Dons in the summer, admitted it was a tough result to take. “It was,” he said. “Seventy minutes was really, really positive but we’re obviously gutted about the result and we’re still building something, so there’s plenty to look forward to still.” Asked whether the visitors pulling a goal back to make it 2-1 only six minutes after the Blues had scored their second goal had an impact and made the atmosphere and edgy one, the 27-year-old said: “Perhaps, but we had to defend one set piece to take three points and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.” He said it felt more like a defeat than a draw: “That’s exactly it. We’ve got to be professional and stand up and go again next week.” The Blues have conceded two goals in every league match this season, which Pigott knows is far from what’s required: “Two a game is not really good enough, but we’ll improve that no doubt.”



Reflecting on the first month, in which the Blues have drawn all three of their home league matches 2-2, lost both their away matches 2-1 and were beaten 1-0 at Portman Road by League Two Newport County in the Carabao Cup, Pigott said: “It’s been a learning curve for all of us. We’re all just blending in together and it was always going to happen.”

Does he feel he and his team-mates are getting there as a team, that that first win isn’t too far away? “For sure. We’ve got plenty of games to go and I’m more than certain that things are going to happen for us.” Having left the Dons after three and a half years in the summer, Pigott was on the end of a few boos from his old supporters, although he says it didn’t particularly impact upon him. “To be honest, I didn’t really pay attention,” he said. “I obviously had a great time there.” Pigott missed a penalty for the Dons in last season’s corresponding fixture - David Cornell saved his kick - but says it had little effect on him as he prepared to take yesterday’s as he didn’t remember until later. “I missed one here last season, I’d actually forgotten about that until afterwards,” he said. “I’m happy to score and finish it off.” Earlier in the week, Town’s goal at Burton was confirmed as Pigott’s, his first for the club with yesterday’s spot-kick taking him to two. “It was a bit weird. I definitely touched it and they finally gave it to me,” he said. “Hopefully I can contribute more.” Was that important to get that one to get up and running? “Yes in a way, but when you’ve got a little bit of experience you just know the goals are going to come anyway. There are plenty of games to go.” Asked how he feels he’s settled in, he said: “It’s been OK. It’s been a bit slow but there’s plenty more to come from me, hopefully.” Is he happy playing up front on his own? “Yes, for sure. I can play any role across the front.” Last season Pigott netted 22 times for the Dons and he says he sees no reason why he shouldn’t score a similar number or perhaps even more this time around for the Blues. “I don’t see why not,” he insisted. “I’ve got to surpass that being at this club and playing with the players that we’ve got. “Once we’re all settled, we are scoring goals at the minute but unfortunately we’re conceding them as well, plenty of goals should be flying in.” After five games the Blues are 21st in the table, already nine points behind leaders Sunderland and seven off second-placed Sheffield Wednesday, but he says it’s too early to take notice of tables with everyone still having 41 games to play. “It’s pointless looking up at the league table until after 10 games. We’ll be back next week hopefully and we’re looking forward to it.”

Photos: Matchday Images/PagePix



dirtydingusmagee added 12:00 - Aug 29

i think he will get goals, just hope they are not in vain, we need to get tougher and sharper in defence. A strong leader on pitch would help . 1

Linkboy13 added 12:07 - Aug 29

Not as gutted as i am by the lack of fight and desire shown by you and some of the players. Two nil up and then we down tools. The one player who really stood out for me was Coulson he showed one hundred percent commitment all game. I hope Cook uses him as an example to some of the other players . Burns was always dangerous, Burgess, KVY, Edwards ok and Wolfenden improved. In my opinion I don't think we have a leader on the pitch . Not sure if Evans is good enough as a captain or player. 0

BlueRuin69 added 12:43 - Aug 29

Dont really understand this harshness on Evans, maybe not Captain but he has been ok so far and sometimes very good. Coyb 0

TimmyH added 12:50 - Aug 29

Starting to get a bit tiring the players now coming out with the same MO as Cook, it will be a positive step forward if we replace Hladky from now on. 0

